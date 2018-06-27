Nick Foles wants Carson Wentz to be great, even at the expense of his own career
Foles could start and make more money elsewhere but he's happy in Philadelphia
Nick Foles is a Super Bowl champion, and also a Super Bowl MVP. Foles took over as the Eagles' starting quarterback after Carson Wentz tore his ACL late last season, and led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl in franchise history. He completed 28 of 43 passes for 373 yards and three touchdowns and caught another touchdown as the Eagles upset the Patriots.
And now, if all works out as the Eagles plan, he's going back to being Wentz's backup. As it turns out, that's just fine by Foles. During an appearance on First Things First on Fox Sports 1, Foles gave some insight into his mindset as it relates to Wentz.
Wentz indeed appeared/appears to be on his way to a great career, breaking out in 2017 with an MVP-caliber season. He had thrown 33 touchdowns against just seven interceptions at the time he tore his knee, and was considered one of the top contenders for the league's MVP award. He obviously needs to prove he can bounce back and recapture his form (and prove that his 2017 performance was more indicative of his true talent than was his more up-and-down 2016 performance), but his future looks extremely bright.
If Wentz does get back to that level, though, that leaves Foles on the bench for at least another year. The Eagles rewarded him with a $2 million bonus (and a mutual option to extend his contract through 2019) this offseason but he surely would have more of an opportunity to play -- and thus earn more money the next time he hits the market -- were he to ply his trade elsewhere.
For now, though, he's content to stick with the Eagles and stick with Wentz, and it appears he legitimately just wants the young starter to be great. And that's a pretty cool attitude for a Super Bowl champion backup to have.
