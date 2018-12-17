Nick Foles will start for Eagles in Week 16, and he'd get a massive bonus for beating Texans

In a move that probably won't come as a surprise to anyone who watched Philadelphia upset the Rams on Sunday, Eagles coach Doug Pederson has decided that Nick Foles will be the team's starting quarterback for at least one more week.

Although Foles played well in Philly's 30-23 win, that isn't why Pederson is sticking with him. During his press conference on Monday, the Eagles coach said that Carson Wentz just isn't healthy enough to play yet.

"Well, where Carson is health-wise and just another week of rest for Carson will help him," Pederson said, via quotes distributed by the team. "So, made the decision to go forward with Nick."

Foles was surprisingly named the starter for Sunday's game in L.A. after it was discovered that Wentz was dealing with a back injury. Although Pederson has admitted that Wentz is suffering from a stress fracture that could take up to three months to heal, the Eagles coach isn't ready to rule Wentz out for the season. Despite the long recovery time, the team has decided not to put Wentz on injured reserve, and Pederson explained that decision on Monday.

"Well, it's a couple things," Pederson said. "We got a little more information, and two, this is probably why I don't like to put timetables or put players in boxes. So, things have changed just a little bit. So, he'll be listed as week-to-week. We will not put him on IR. Obviously when he's healthy, he's our quarterback and we'll go from there."

With Wentz likely to miss the final two weeks of the regular season, that means Foles is going to get a chance to seriously pad his bank account. Back in April, Foles restructured his contract with the Eagles and as part of the deal, Philly agreed to pay him a $250,000 bonus for every game where he took at least 33 percent of the snaps. The Eagles also agreed to tack on another $250,000 for any game that Philly won with Foles under center.

Basically, this means that Foles can rack up $500,000 in bonus money per week if he plays 33 percent of the snaps in a game AND the Eagles win. Under his contract, Foles makes $235,000 in base salary per week, so that's some serious bonus money.

Through 15 weeks this season, Foles has already earned $1.25 million in bonus money by winning two of this three starts, including Sunday's 30-23 upset over the Rams. If Foles starts the next two games and Philly wins them both, he'll earn another $1 million -- $500,000 for beating the Texans and $500,000 for beat the Redskins -- bringing his season total in bonus money up to $2.25 million. To put that in perspective, that total is more money than Dak Prescott and Deshaun Watson will make combined this year.