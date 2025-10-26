New York Jets legendary offensive lineman Nick Mangold died from complications with kidney disease, the team announced. The seven-time Pro Bowl center retired in 2018 and has been undergoing dialysis treatments since the spring, according to a recent social media post in which he thanked family and loved ones for helping him through his ordeal. He was 41 years old.

"In 2006, I was diagnosed with a genetic defect that has led to chronic kidney disease," Mangold wrote in a letter addressed to the Jets community. "I'm undergoing dialysis as we look for a kidney transplant. I always knew this day would come, but I thought I would have more time."

Mangold was an iron man of sorts during his tenure with the Jets, missing only four starts during the first 10 seasons of his 11-year career.

"Nick was more than a legendary center," Jets owner Woody Johnson said in a statement. "He was the heartbeat of our offensive line for a decade and a beloved teammate whose leadership and toughness defined an era of Jets football. Off the field, Nick's wit, warmth, and unwavering loyalty made him a cherished member of our extended Jets family."

Mangold was the Jets' first-round pick out of Ohio State back in 2006, and he quickly became an important cog on the Rex Ryan-era playoff teams and one of the best centers in the league. Ryan reacted to the news of Mangold's death live on ESPN early Sunday.

"It's brutal, such a great young man. I had the pleasure of coaching him all six years with the Jets," Ryan said, fighting back tears. "It was obvious I was getting fired and in my last game, Mangold was injured -- like, injured. And he comes to me and says 'I'm playing this game.' He was going to play for me. He was awesome, and just way too young. I feel so bad for his wife and family."

Mangold made the Pro Bowl every season from 2008 through 2015 with the exception of 2012, and he was named a First Team All-Pro twice and a second-teamer once.

"Nick was the embodiment of consistency, strength, and leadership," said Jets vice chairman Christopher Johnson. "For over a decade, he anchored our offensive line with unmatched skill and determination, earning the respect of teammates, opponents, and fans alike. His contributions on the field were extraordinary — but it was his character, humility, and humor off the field that made him unforgettable."

Mangold was inducted into the team's Ring of Honor on June 2, 2022, alongside D'Brickashaw Ferguson and Darrelle Revis.

"On behalf of the entire Johnson family and the New York Jets organization, we offer our sincere condolences to Jenny, their four children -- Matthew, Eloise, Thomas, and Charlotte -- as well as to Nick's extended family, friends, and all who loved him," Johnson said in the release. "Nick Mangold will forever be a Jet."