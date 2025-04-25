It didn't take long for Ashton Jeanty to start being compared to one of the NFL's elite backs shortly after getting selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Nick Saban, the legendary college coach and current ESPN analyst, alluded to Lions All-Pro running back Jahmyr Gibbs while discussing Jeanty, who comes to the NFL after having one of the greatest individual seasons by a running back in the history of college football.

"This guy reminds me of [Gibbs]," said Saban, who coached Gibbs at Alabama during the 2022 season.

Saban lauded Jeanty's overall ability on the ABC broadcast with the ESPN College Gameday crew and said he wouldn't be surprised if he was an every-down back at the next level.

"I'll think he'll be a great three-down back," Saban said.

As far as height goes, both Gibbs and Jeanty are 5-foot-9. Jeanty, though, is roughly 15-20 pounds heavier than Gibbs, who is considered more of a slasher and does most of his damage on the outside. Jeanty can do that as well, but his strong physique also allows him to be a power back who made a bevy of big plays between the tackles during his time at Boise State.

Jeanty's name was also mentioned with another notable running back on Thursday night. According to ESPN, Jeanty was the highest-drafted running back from a non-power conference school since Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson was drafted by the Chargers with the fifth overall pick back in 2001. Not bad company to be in.

The comparisons don't end there, though. Jeanty's new coach, Pete Carroll, featured former All-Pro running back Marshawn Lynch in his offense when the Seahawks won Super Bowl XLVIII. Like Lynch, Jeanty is a physical back who is capable of turning a modest gain into a 60-yard touchdown jaunt.

While his skill set is comparable to other elite backs, Jeanty will look to carve out his own legacy with the Raiders while adding to their rich history of running backs that includes Marcus Allen, Bo Jackson and Josh Jacobs.