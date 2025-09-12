Nick Saban didn't mince words when he heard Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit suggested tackling Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry isn't difficult. The legendary Alabama coach, who guided Henry to a Heisman Trophy and national title with the Crimson Tide in 2015, pushed back Friday during an appearance "The Pat McAfee Show."

"I don't even know which Cleveland Browns guy said that," Saban said. "But if they had to practice every day against this guy, I guarantee you they'd be the first one to say, 'I ain't tackling his ass every day.'"

When informed it was Delpit -- a former LSU standout -- Saban couldn't resist scoffing, "LSU guy. How many times did they beat us when [Henry] played?"

LSU lost all three meetings against SEC rival Alabama while Henry was in the backfield from 2013-15. Delpit's Tigers did earn one victory, a 46-41 shootout in Tuscaloosa in 2019, which ended an eight-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide; however, Alabama's offense piled up 541 total yards, including 418 yards passing, that night. Delpit recorded two tackles.

Saban went further, explaining why Henry has remained one of the NFL's most punishing runners into his 30s.

"Do you understand how long this guy's arms [are] when he stiff-arms you and you try to tackle him?" Saban said. "I don't know what his sleeve length is, but it's out there. ... The big thing is, once this guy gets going and once he gets downhill, he's much faster than people think. He doesn't look like he's fast, but he's got such a long stride. ... You don't want the guy to get out. You want to keep him boxed in."

Henry offered a far shorter response to Delpit's jab on Thursday: "We'll see on Sunday."

The Ravens star, who ran for 169 yards and two touchdowns in the opener, has been a consistent problem for Cleveland. He rushed for 211 yards and three scores across two meetings with the Browns last year.

All eyes will be on M&T Bank Stadium Sunday to see if Delpit can back up his words against one of the NFL's most feared rushers.