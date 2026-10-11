The Philadelphia Eagles lost their third straight game on Sunday, falling to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, 19-17. Despite all the players who had retired, been traded or were out with injury this week, the Eagles found themselves in position to defeat one of the hottest teams in the AFC. However, a controversial decision with eight seconds remaining in the game led to a deflating loss.

With 1:35 remaining in the fourth quarter, down two points, Jalen Hurts led the offense 32 yards down the field on nine plays, setting Jake Elliott up with a chance at a 48-yard field goal. He nailed it, putting the Eagles up, 17-16, with eight seconds left on the clock.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Eagles decided to leave the ball in play instead of kicking it into the end zone, allowing Ameer Abdullah an opportunity to pick up some yards. Abdullah made the play of the game, breaking loose for 53 yards to set Cam Little up with a game-winning 57-yard field goal.

After the game, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni accepted blame for the decision to leave the kickoff in play and for the loss as a whole.

"I didn't make the right decision, and I lost us that game, and that's what I said to our guys, and what hurts there is that the guys fought so hard and then I don't make the decision that I should make at the end of the game and I cost us that game," Sirianni said. "I put that fully on me."

Sirianni was asked about his thought process behind his decision to kick a returnable ball, but he didn't want to elaborate. One could assume the Eagles wanted to allow a few of the eight seconds to run off the clock as the Jaguars returned the ball. However, you can't allow the returner to break loose for 53 yards.

The 2-3 Eagles are now under .500 for the first time since 2021. Sunday's loss snapped a franchise-record streak of 76 games where the Eagles were .500 or better, per CBS Sports Research. The last time the Eagles were under .500, Jason Kelce was the starting center, A.J. Brown was on the Tennessee Titans, Aaron Rodgers was still with the Green Bay Packers and Tom Brady was in his second-to-last NFL season.

Overall, it's been a bad couple of weeks in the city of Philadelphia.

Date Event Sept. 28 Eagles lose to Case Keenum's Bears by 20 points Sept. 30 Flyers lose 7-0 to Penguins in season opener Oct. 1 Phillies eliminated by the Braves in wild-card round Oct. 4 Eagles blow 10-point lead to Rams at home Oct. 6 Franchise legend right tackle Lane Johnson retires Oct. 11 Eagles lose to Jaguars, 19-17

Sirianni appears to be on the hot seat, and his costly decision at the end of the fourth quarter on Sunday certainly did not help.