PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles will be raising a Super Bowl championship banner on Thursday night. The people responsible for that banner will not be watching it go up.

"I didn't know it was banner night," said Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. "We won't be out for that."

The Eagles have repeatedly showed signs they have moved on from the Super Bowl championship, downplaying the franchise's second Super Bowl title (and fifth overall) since the start of camp. There are signs of the Super Bowl LIX victory around the NovaCare Complex, but they aren't plastered around the building.

That backs up the message Sirianni has been preaching to his team since the spring. Last year is last year.

This is a new season, a new team.

"I think from the outside, this city and everybody has been talking about it," said Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown on the Super Bowl championship and banner raising. "This building has been locked in. We put that to bed long ago.

"We just ready to go, and that's over with. A lot of these players didn't even experience that, so that's over with."

Of the players on the Eagles' 53-man roster, 20 of them were not on the team for last season's Super Bowl championship. Count the 12 players on the practice squad, and 32 of the 70 players were not on the championship team -- or 45.7% of the roster.

Josh Uche was one of those 32, even though he was on the field for Super Bowl LIX -- just suiting up for the Kansas City Chiefs. He noticed a lack of focus on the title and trying to repeat since he arrived in Philadelphia.

"The Super Bowl is a thing of the past," Uche said. "Just from the workouts that Nick puts up through, to the meetings, to everything. It's ground zero. Everything is ground zero. It's a whole new year. It's crazy.

"This was a tough training camp. I've been in New England with Bill [Belichick[ for years, and this was a tough training camp. You can tell that last year was last year and this is a whole new slate."

Saquon Barkley was instrumental in that banner getting raised, rushing for a NFL record 2,504 rushing yards (including playoffs) and becoming the ninth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a regular season. The banner being raised is a big deal for the Eagles star, but come Thursday night the focus is on making sure more are in the rafters.

Doesn't mean Barkley won't take a peek when he's on the field.

"It's gonna be cool, but not really gonna have too much time to really focus on that," Barkley said. "You'll see it, probably put a smile on your face but then it's right back to work and focus what matters most, and try to put another banner up there."

The message has been clear all summer, and the Eagles aren't taking anything for granted. They are facing a division rival in the seaosn opener in Dallas -- albeit without Micah Parsons. Philadelphia isn't taking Dallas lightly, nor can the Eagles afford to.

"The game's gonna be closer than what you think," Brown said. "Regardless of what the score was in the past. those games are one of our most physical games. We know they're gonna bring it, but they also do a lot of good things on defense.

"It's definitely gonna be a challenge in Week 1."