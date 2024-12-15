The 11-2 Philadelphia Eagles are seemingly flying high, having won nine straight games, but not all is peachy in "The City of Brotherly Love." Star wideout A.J. Brown told reporters that "passing" could be better for Philly following last week's victory over the Carolina Panthers, which appeared to be a shot at quarterback Jalen Hurts. Then, Eagles captain Brandon Graham said Brown and Hurts were "no longer friends" -- a comment he later took back and apologized for.

Just last year, this Eagles team went 1-5 down the stretch following a 10-1 start, and was quickly ousted from the playoffs in the wild-card round via a 32-9 blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Coach Nick Sirianni wants to make sure that doesn't happen again.

According to a report from NFL Media, Sirianni took time this week to show his team group celebrations. Sirianni wanted to show his team that it takes everyone to create these moments, and these moments come from being together. You can't score touchdowns without being on the same page with your teammates, and you can't pull off group celebrations without being on the same page with your teammates. Sirianni has reportedly done this in previous weeks as well, but this week especially he's preaching togetherness.

The Eagles have a chance to clinch the NFC East this week with a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and a Washington Commanders loss to the New Orleans Saints. Philly also has its sights set on the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but will have to outperform the 12-1 Detroit Lions.

It's been a dramatic week for the Eagles, but all that noise goes away with a dominant performance at home vs. Pittsburgh on Sunday.