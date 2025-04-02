Nick Sirianni has the highest win percentage of any head coach in Philadelphia Eagles history, and is coming off a Super Bowl victory. A contract extension hasn't been announced for the head coach, yet Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said it would be coming.

"Nick's going to be our coach," Lurie said Tuesday at the NFL owners meetings in Palm Beach, Florida. "I'm sure we'll find out soon enough that Nick will be our coach going forward and he's done an outstanding job."

Sirianni initially signed a five-year contract when he was hired by the Eagles in 2021, so he's entering the final year of that deal. His first four years are amongst the best starts for a head coach in NFL history.

Sirianni is one of just three head coaches with two Super Bowl appearances in his first four seasons (Mike Tomlin and Joe Gibbs are the others), and trails only George Seifert for the most wins (48) amongst head coaches after their first four seasons (Seifert has 52).

Sirianni has a 48-20 record after four seasons, an astonishing .706 win percentage -- the fifth highest in NFL history (minimum 50 games). Only Guy Chamberlain (.784), John Madden (.759), Vince Lombardi (.738) and George Allen (.712) are higher. Sirianni would rank third amongst head coaches in the Super Bowl era (Madden and Chamberlain).

The first head coach in franchise history to take the organization to two Super Bowls, Sirianni is also the first Eagles head coach since Greasy Neale (1947-1949) to coach in two league championship games.

"Everything that I had hoped for with Nick, he embodies," Lurie said. "Whether it's connection, intelligence in so many ways, from football intelligence, emotional intelligence, managing of people, hiring of assistant coaches, growth mindset at all times.

"These are all the things that we embody, appreciate and are a big contributor to the culture we have. So everything that I had hoped for early on, identifying Nick as the next head coach has come to pass and great to work with and he has a growth mindset, he'll get better."

While an extension is coming for Sirianni, Lurie reassured Howie Roseman isn't going anywhere either. Roseman's contract has not been public, but the Eagles are fully intent on keeping their general manager around. Roseman has been in his current position since 2016 when he reemerged to his role after the Eagles fired Chip Kelly.

The Eagles have won two Super Bowls in the eight seasons since Roseman reassumed the role as executive vice president of football operations and general manager.

Lurie said Roseman's contract is "very stable and secure" and will be around "a long time."

"I just think we've got the best general manager in football," Lurie said. "He thinks every day about roster construction, who to re-sign when, the psychological impact on a team of signing, picking out one player in the middle of a season versus being able to wait.