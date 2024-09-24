Nick Sirianni made a clear and concise statement regarding fourth-down attempts when he was asked about it for the second consecutive week. The answer wasn't as long as Sirianni's usual answers are, but the Philadelphia Eagles coach wanted to make a point.

"Every time we go for it on fourth down or set ourselves up to go for it on fourth down, I'm doing what I think is best for the football team at that particular time," Sirianni said. "I'm not going to make that a weekly habit of explaining that to you guys.

"I can say this: Every time I do something like that, I'm doing it because I think it gives us the best chance to win the football game. And knowing very well that when you don't convert on fourth down, that's going to be 100% on me, regardless.

"That's my role as the head football coach. That when that play doesn't go the right way, there is going to be blame to be had, and that's going to be on me."

There was a fourth-down decision where Sirianni faced questioning in Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints. Sirianni went for it on fourth-and-1 at the Saints' 15-yard line in the final minute of the first half when the Eagles were trailing 3-0. The Eagles ran a fake "tush push" that led to Saquon Barkley getting stuffed for no gain instead of taking three points and tying the game up prior to the half.

"I did what I thought was best for us in that particular case. Hey, it didn't work," Sirianni said. "So, like I said, when it doesn't work, there is nowhere else to look but right here, right on me.

"I told you guys last night. There is nothing to follow up on. I told you guys last night who called the play. That was me. I called it. And it didn't work there in that situation."

What comes into question here is offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is the designated play-caller, so did Sirianni override him in that situation? The decision to go for it on fourth down ultimately rests on Sirianni, but the play-calling aspect goes to Moore. If Sirianni called the play, is there inconsistency in the play-calling? Does Sirianni call plays in certain situations over Moore?

"Kellen is obviously the one calling plays, but everything is collaborative as far as the way we go through our process and in-game," Sirianni said. "Just because I did it in that one [instance] doesn't mean there is not a play that [passing game coordinator/associate head coach] Kevin Patullo is saying in the ear of Kellen, 'Hey, what do you think about this there?' and Kellen going, 'Yeah, I like that idea.'

"I also understand the scrutiny that will happen when something like that happens. I wanted you guys to know yesterday that in that scenario, with a questionable call there, that I made that decision. ... In that particular case, I called that one, and it didn't work."

As for the going for it on fourth-and-1 with 14 seconds left? Sirianni felt he had two opportunities to get into the end zone if the Eagles got the first down. If they wouldn't have converted a touchdown, then the Eagles would have kicked.

The Eagles finished 1-for-3 on fourth down in Sunday's win, failing to convert at the Saints' 14-yard line and the Saints' 34. Sirianni also had Jake Elliott kick a 60-yard field goal on fourth-and-11 at the Saints' 42-yard line, after passing up opportunities for him to kick on the fourth down earlier.

Sirianni certainly doesn't have to answer to all of his decisions, but the results will rear their ugly head and bring more questions why he's making them in the first place.