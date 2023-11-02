Kenneth Gainwell is not getting replaced in the Philadelphia Eagles' running back rotation. Just days after Gainwell finished with two carries for -4 yards -- including a fumble inside the 5-yard line -- in Sunday's win over the Washington Commanders, the Eagles will stick with him as the No. 2 running back.

"He's the No. 2," Sirianni said Wednesday. "He's our No. 2 because we believe it right now. He's the second best running back on our team."

Gainwell has been struggling throughout the year, having just 153 rushing yards and averaging 3.0 yards per carry in seven games. Of the 41 qualified running backs, Gainwell is 40th in yards per carry. Of the 107 players who have 10-plus carries since Week 4, Gainwell is 96th in yards per carry (2.4).

Sirianni is sticking with Gainwell regardless.

"That's based off games," Sirianni said. "That's based off past games. That's based off practice. That's based off the whole body of work, not just -- and obviously I understand where that question is coming from, but I didn't get this question last week when he ran over two guys in the Miami game and got into the end zone because we were all singing his praises.

"And also, the same thing in the playoffs last year when he gave us some very valuable carries."

Using one play is intriguing considering the body of work in games Gainwell has provided. The Eagles also have Rashaad Penny on the roster, who really hasn't played since missing a blocking assignment in a Week 2 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Penny has just three carries on the season for 9 yards, unable to get on the field over Gainwell despite his career 5.7 yards-per-carry average. He was one of the most productive running backs in the NFL over the last two seasons (2021 and 2022), leading the NFL in yards per carry among running backs with 150 carries (6.2) -- the only players higher are quarterbacks Justin Fields and Lamar Jackson.

Over his last 10 games prior to joining the Eagles, Penny has 149 carries for 1,017 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 6.8 yards per carry. Yet he can't see the field, nor will Sirianni really explain why when his name is brought up.

The Eagles are riding with Gainwell, for better or worse.

"This happens over and over," Sirianni said. "There are mistakes that happen. If A.J. (Brown) drops the ball, we don't say to him -- I don't know if he's dropped one in a couple weeks -- but we don't say to him, 'we ain't throwing it to him anymore.' That's the same philosophy here.

"Kenny is our No. 2 back because of his body of work."