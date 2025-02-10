The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, halting a potential "three-peat" in decisive fashion. Jalen Hurts rolled on the biggest stage. The defense smothered Patrick Mahomes. And after all the confetti fell, coach Nick Sirianni proclaimed that the end result, while spectacular, wasn't necessarily a big surprise inside the locker room.

"[Just] because the outside world tells you to feel a certain way doesn't mean that we were feeling that way," Sirianni told reporters of the Eagles' mercurial 2-2 start to the 2024 season. "We knew we had a special team. We knew we had a group of guys that could do special things, but it was going to take day-in and day-out work. It was just putting your head down and working."

It helps, of course, to boast a plethora of all-star talent, which the Eagles did. From Hurts to Saquon Barkley to A.J. Brown to DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia has some of the game's highest paid and most explosive playmakers at almost every premium position. The vaunted offensive line, which helped Barkley cruise to more than 2,000 rushing yards this year, has been rock-steady for years.

And yet the talent didn't matter at the end of 2023. The Eagles were a laughingstock a year ago, completely devoid of direction and, in some cases, apparent effort, despite Hurts and Brown and Smith and plenty of other big names residing on the roster. Yes, general manager Howie Roseman restocked the cupboard in the offseason, hitting big on everyone from new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio to rookie cover men Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell, both of whom drew Rookie of the Year consideration.

But it's time we also pay some real respect to the man wearing the headset. The man who looked legitimately overworked and out of answers to close 2023, but who just as prominently rekindled energy, rebuilt locker-room connections and ultimately shepherded the Eagles to their second Super Bowl win in seven years. If that's not a comeback story, then what is?

Eagles Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts proves he belongs in upper echelon of any elite QB conversation Cody Benjamin

Except Sirianni isn't just an underdog who emerged from the ashes, either. He's not a flash in the pan like Doug Pederson, whose magical 2017 Super Bowl run with the Eagles was his only season with double-digit wins atop the staff. Pederson's place in Philly history is forever safe, but Sirianni is a different animal when it comes to the profession. After just four seasons running the show, he's a remarkable 54-23, including playoffs, giving him easily the best career win percentage of all active coaches. He's yet to miss the playoffs. And he's already coached in two Super Bowls, with his teams outscoring the Chiefs a combined 75-60 when you include both Super Bowl LVII and Super Bowl LIX.

For all the love Kyle Shanahan gets as the scheming wizard of the San Francisco 49ers, he's never gotten over the hump in the big game, even with all-star lineups. For all the love John Harbaugh gets as the longtime captain of the Baltimore Ravens, he now trails Sirianni in career Super Bowl appearances. For all the love Mike Tomlin gets as the steady hand of the Pittsburgh Steelers, he's logged exactly zero postseason victories in the time Sirianni has gotten to the big stage, lost, then returned with a vengeance.

Super Bowl 2025: Eagles' quiet confidence, defensive prowess see young talent deflate Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Jonathan Jones

Sirianni may not be everyone's cup of tea for his trademark and sometimes-brash exuberance, which was actually decidedly toned down throughout the 2024 campaign. But one thing can't be denied: He brought the Eagles together even after enduring real turmoil, he's successfully navigated significant staffing turnover, and he's beloved as a leader by this year's Birds, who just so happen to be world champions. If winning meaningful football games is your cup of tea, maybe Sirianni isn't so bad, after all.