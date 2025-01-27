PHILADELPHIA -- There isn't a head coach in Philadelphia Eagles history that had the cultural impact of Andy Reid or the ability to bring home a title like Doug Pederson. There hasn't been a motivator like Dick Vermeil either.

Nick Sirianni may be a combination of all three, part of the reason why his charm is only appealing to the Eagles locker room and few outside of it.

The culture Sirianni has installed in the Eagles organization is a spin off of the foundation Reid installed and Pederson continued. Sirianni put his own spin on how to build a winning football team and continue it, using the Vermeil motivational approach to get his players to buy in.

Even Vermeil had a shelf life in Philadelphia, as his message grew stale and the Eagles culture eradicated. Same with Pederson, who actually brought a championship to Philadelphia and couldn't replicate that success.

The only coach close to getting the Eagles back to the Super Bowl was Reid, and even the back half of his tenure in Philadelphia wasn't as successful as the first six years (four consecutive conference championship games and a Super Bowl appearance).

Sirianni found a way to break the ice that thawed Eagles head coaches in the Super Bowl era. He's the first head coach in franchise history to take the organization to two Super Bowls, the first head coach since Greasy Neale (1947-1949) to coach in two league championship games.

The Eagles have just five Super Bowl appearances in their history, and two have come in the last three years under Sirianni. Not only has Sirianni taken the Eagles to the Super Bowl twice, but he's accomplished that feat in just four seasons. Only Joe Gibbs and Mike Tomlin have reached that mark in NFL history (and both have won one of the two Super Bowls they were in).

Sirianni has a 48-20 record after four seasons, an astonishing .706 win percentage. Only George Seifert has more wins (52) after his first four seasons than Sirianni, and both are the only two coaches to lead a team to multiple 14+ win seasons twice in their first four seasons.

Sirianni's .706 win percentage is the fifth highest in NFL history (minimum 50 games). Only Guy Chamberlain (.784), John Madden (.759), Vince Lombardi (.738), and George Allen (.712) are higher. Sirianni would rank third amongst head coaches in the Super Bowl era (Madden and Chamberlain).

While Sirianni as a ways to go before earning his status as the Eagles' GOAT head coach, his record speaks for itself. Sirianni has been to more Super Bowls in Philadelphia than Andy Reid and as many as Reid and Pederson combined. He has the most 14+ win seasons in franchise history and is the first head coach in franchise history to take a team from the wild-card round to the Super Bowl.

Sirianni is one more win from the conversation getting more serious regarding his legacy. Not just with the Eagles, but in NFL history as well.