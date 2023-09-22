In each of the season's first two weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles used a different running back as their lead runner. In Week 1, Kenneth Gainwell played 62% of the snaps and received 14 carries and 4 targets. With Gainwell out due to a rib injury in Week 2, Philly turned to D'Andre Swift, who exploded on a 75% snap rate with 28 carries for 175 yards and a touchdown, as well as three receptions.

What will the Eagles do with the backfield going forward, and does Eagles coach Nick Sirianni think Swift playing such a heavy snap load is sustainable given his injury history and relatively slight frame?

"We're going to ride the hot hand," Sirianni said, per NFL.com. "Do I think it's sustainable? Shoot, his body is ready to go. I don't ever want to put an expectation on anybody. If he's got the hot hand on Monday night, we'll keep rolling with him. We feel really good about the work he puts in to make sure his body is right. It's hard not to -- running the ball like that, give it to him 35 times. It's hard not to do that."

Swift's 31 touches against Minnesota last week were five short of a career high, set back in 2019 when he had 33 carries and three catches against the Steelers. Other than those two games, he has only had 20-plus touches in three of 40 contests.

He's always been an explosive playmaker, but has not necessarily been as consistent or reliable as his previous coaching staffs would have liked him to be. That is probably where Gainwell comes in. A split backfield with two players who provide similar skill sets in that they can contribute int he passing game as well as the run game is probably the most likely result here; but if one or the other really gets going on the ground like Swift did last Thursday, perhaps they can take it over for an entire game.