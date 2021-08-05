At the moment, the only quarterbacks on the Philadelphia Eagles' roster for the 2021 season are Jalen Hurts, Joe Flacco, and Nick Mullens. Hurts, a second-round pick in 2020 who supplanted Carson Wentz in the starting role last season, has been the presumptive starter throughout the offseason -- but new head coach Nick Sirianni has been reluctant to confirm that starting Hurts is the team's plan.

On Thursday, Sirianni again passed on the opportunity to name Hurts the team's starter. "There's no rush," Sirianni said, per Mike Kaye of NJ Advance Media. "We're just not there yet."

Sirianni did note that he thinks Hurts is "doing a great job of running the offense and learning the offense," but it's curious that the Eagles have yet to commit to him, given the other options available to them.

The reluctance comes amid persistent rumors that the Eagles are engaged with the Houston Texans on a trade for Deshaun Watson -- who surprisingly showed up to training camp but has been absent from recent practices, requested a trade earlier this offseason, and has been sued by upwards of 20 women in sexual misconduct cases, several of which have also resulted in criminal complaints.

Given the uncertainty surrounding Watson's availability to play both this season and beyond, it's likely that the Eagles are trying to land him at a discounted price. Whether they (or any other team) should be engaging in trade talks for a player in Watson's legal position at all is, of course, a pertinent question, but it appears as though those talks are happening. In that context, Sirianni and the rest of the organization's hesitance on the question of Hurts' status as the starter becomes much more interesting.