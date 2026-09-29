Midway through the second quarter of the Philadelphia Eagles' embarrassing 27-7 "Monday Night Football" loss to the Chicago Bears, quarterback Jalen Hurts dropped back to pass, saw pressure in his face and scrambled toward the sideline in an effort to pick up the first down. Just as Hurts was reaching both the line to gain and the sideline, Bears linebacker D'Marco Jackson laid him out with a massive hit.

Jackson was flagged for a personal foul for the late hit, which offset a holding penalty on the Eagles. Hurts was pulled from the game to get checked for a concussion (he was cleared and later returned), and backup quarterback Andy Dalton ended up throwing an interception on the drive.

But before that happened, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was enraged by what he felt was a brutally late hit on Hurts (replays showed Jackson actually hit Hurts just as his toe stepped on the sideline, but watching the play live it definitely looked like a dirty hit), and he let Jackson know about it. Cameras caught Sirianni screaming at Jackson, "You're a p---y!"

After the game, Sirianni expressed remorse for his actions in the heat of the moment.

"Obviously, you want to always fight for your players, and protect your players," Sirianni said. "I always come away when I have a moment like that with remorse of, 'Man, I shouldn't have let my emotions get the best of me.'"

Sirianni also acknowledged that the hit was closer than it may have initially looked, and still felt that he acted in a way that wasn't appropriate for the situation.

"Those guys are out there trying to make a play. It was close on the sideline, ended up being a penalty," Sirianni said. "Obviously, you never want to see your quarterback get hit like that, but it's in the heat of the moment. I know nobody is trying to hurt anybody out there, and I always have remorse when I act that way. But I always love fighting for our players. I love our guys.

"The emotion of the game probably got the better of me and I have to learn from that. I have to be more steady in that situation, be able to -- like I say to the guys -- be able to move on and go to the next play. I didn't like how I handled that."