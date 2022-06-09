The success of the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles revolves around Jalen Hurts, which ties toward the franchise becoming a Super Bowl contender in the years to come. Philadelphia committed itself to Hurts for this season based on the progress the front office saw the year prior, building a more-talented roster for a quarterback they believe can take his game to the next level.

Hurts still has plenty to prove heading into this season, as he has the opportunity to cement his status as the franchise quarterback. Throughout the Eagles OTA period -- which concluded Wednesday -- head coach Nick Sirianni sees his quarterback is on the way toward becoming the long-term solution in Philadelphia.

"The reason we know Jalen is going to continue to get better is because of the character, and the football character and the personal character that he has," Sirianni said. "He's just the type of guy that's going to reach his maximum potential because of all the off-the-field qualities he has. I've also noticed just the crispness of the drop. It's been the fundamentals -- his fundamentals have improved, and he's really worked hard at that."

No surprise Hurts has worked to improve his game, which is what many of his teammates have echoed since he arrived in the building two years ago. Though the OTA sessions, there has been a notable change in Hurts' game than can take the 23-year-old quarterback to the next tier on the quarterback pyramid.

"I feel like his ball's got a little more zip on it," Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert said at the conclusion of Wednesday's practice. "He's getting it out a little bit quicker and you see kind of a 1-2-3 throw. He doesn't have as many hitches, he's seeing the game faster --which is really promising."

The improvements in Hurts' throwing aren't surprising, considering what he was able to do towards the end of the season. Playing on a hobbled foot that needed surgery, Hurts completed a season-high 66.7% of his passes for 709 yards with three touchdowns to just one interception for a 101.3 passer rating in his final three starts.

A small sample size for sure, but the Eagles went 3-0 in those games en route to the postseason. Hurts' running ability is his biggest asset, yet he doesn't need it at full strength to have success at this level.

That progress will only continue in 2022. At least, the Eagles braintrust thinks so.

"He's working every day to get better, and I'm really pleased where he is right now, but we have to continue to lay the groundwork," Sirianni said. "That he went 11 of 12 (Tuesday) in 7-on-7 means nothing. He has to continue to get better and better and better. I don't know; you guys would have a better feel what he was today. I didn't keep track. I'll go watch it when I'm done with you guys, but I thought he had a pretty good day today, too.

"But really what I noticed is he's really seeing where to go with the football and going there quick. But again, have to keep working that because it's just going to get harder and harder."