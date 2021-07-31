Nick Sirianni saw enough of the Philadelphia Eagles during Friday's training camp practice. All of a sudden the whistle blew and the music stopped at the NovaCare Complex, right in the middle of the session.

Sirianni brought the Eagles to midfield and had a few words with the team before it got back to practice. Whatever the head coach said, it worked.

There were no more bad throws and sloppy offensive play. The loud message Sirianni sent to his players demonstrated he's not going to be "buddy-buddy" with them all the time. This wasn't a game of rock, paper, scissors.

"We kind of gotten off to a slower start than the past couple days," Eagles defensive end Ryan Kerrigan said to reporters at training camp Friday. "He just kind of wanted to bring attention to that and said, 'Hey this could be a microcosm of the season. You have your ups, you have your downs, during an NFL season. What are you going to do when you get off to a slow start? You have to pick yourself up.'

"That was his message and we had to finish the practice smarter than we started."

This was a practice where many of the 30-year-olds had the day off, but Sirianni had his first challenge with this Eagles team. The players were back to the tempo they had the first two days, showcasing they listened to Sirianni's message.

The first-year head coach passed his first test. This was a competition he won.

"They're doing it out of love, they're doing it out of respect," Eagles cornerback Darius Slay said. "So when coach pulled us up like that, we don't do anything but respect him and try to go to work as hard as we can for him."