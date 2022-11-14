With the return of football comes the return of the Emmy Award-nominated show "NFL Slimetime," which will air every Wednesday on Nickelodeon at 7 p.m. (ET/PT). During this half-hour entertainment experience, you can see "Nick-ified Slimelights," the "Best Play Ever" -- showcasing the standout play of the week, and of course, the weekly NVP, which is Nickelodeon's Most Valuable Player award.
Young Dylan and CBS Sports analyst and former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson return to host the 23 episodes of "NFL Slimetime" this season, but also add a new teammate in Mia Burleson, who will conduct the "Big Time, Big Facts" segment, which offers kid-friendly game notes and fun facts on upcoming NFL matchups. Dylan Schefter, George Johnston IV and Lincoln Loud will make appearances as well.
"NFL Slimetime" will also have interviews with some of the league's biggest stars, celebrity guest picks, youth football spotlights and more. All episodes of "NFL Slimetime" will be available for viewing on Paramount+ the following day after they are broadcasted live.
Season 2 of 'Slimetime'
Week 1: Vikings WR Justin Jefferson
Week 2: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa
Week 3: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson
Week 4: Chargers RB Austin Ekeler
Week 5: Saints TE Taysom Hill
Week 6: Jets DT Quinnen Williams
Week 7: Bengals QB Joe Burrow
Week 8: Eagles WR AJ Brown
Week 9: Lions defense
Week 10: TBD
Season 1 of 'Slimetime'
Week 1: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
Week 2: Buccaneers QB Tom Brady
Week 3: Ravens K Justin Tucker
Week 4: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott
Week 5: Bills QB Josh Allen
Week 6: Titans RB Derrick Henry
Week 7: Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase
Week 8: Jets QB Mike White
Week 9: Jaguars OLB Josh Allen
Week 10: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Week 11: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor
Week 12: Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette
Week 13: Chargers QB Justin Herbert
Week 14: 49ers TE George Kittle
Week 15: Dolphins DL Christian Wilkins
Week 16: Bengals QB Joe Burrow
Week 17: Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase
Week 18: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel
2021 Wild-Card Game: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott
2021 Divisional round: Bills offense
2021 AFC Championship: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Burrow NVP of NVPs (awarded during the off week before Super Bowl LVI) – QB Joe Burrow
Historical list of winners
2020 WC Game - QB Mitchell Trubisky