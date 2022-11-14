With the return of football comes the return of the Emmy Award-nominated show "NFL Slimetime," which will air every Wednesday on Nickelodeon at 7 p.m. (ET/PT). During this half-hour entertainment experience, you can see "Nick-ified Slimelights," the "Best Play Ever" -- showcasing the standout play of the week, and of course, the weekly NVP, which is Nickelodeon's Most Valuable Player award.

Young Dylan and CBS Sports analyst and former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson return to host the 23 episodes of "NFL Slimetime" this season, but also add a new teammate in Mia Burleson, who will conduct the "Big Time, Big Facts" segment, which offers kid-friendly game notes and fun facts on upcoming NFL matchups. Dylan Schefter, George Johnston IV and Lincoln Loud will make appearances as well.

"NFL Slimetime" will also have interviews with some of the league's biggest stars, celebrity guest picks, youth football spotlights and more. All episodes of "NFL Slimetime" will be available for viewing on Paramount+ the following day after they are broadcasted live.

Season 2 of 'Slimetime'

Week 1: Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

Week 2: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

Week 3: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Week 4: Chargers RB Austin Ekeler

Week 5: Saints TE Taysom Hill

Week 6: Jets DT Quinnen Williams

Week 7: Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Week 8: Eagles WR AJ Brown

Week 9: Lions defense

Week 10: TBD

Season 1 of 'Slimetime'

Week 1: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

Week 2: Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

Week 3: Ravens K Justin Tucker

Week 4: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Week 5: Bills QB Josh Allen

Week 6: Titans RB Derrick Henry

Week 7: Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase

Week 8: Jets QB Mike White

Week 9: Jaguars OLB Josh Allen

Week 10: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Week 11: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor

Week 12: Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette

Week 13: Chargers QB Justin Herbert

Week 14: 49ers TE George Kittle

Week 15: Dolphins DL Christian Wilkins

Week 16: Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Week 17: Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase

Week 18: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel

2021 Wild-Card Game: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

2021 Divisional round: Bills offense

2021 AFC Championship: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Burrow NVP of NVPs (awarded during the off week before Super Bowl LVI) – QB Joe Burrow

Historical list of winners

2020 WC Game - QB Mitchell Trubisky



