The NFL is going to look a little bit different on television come Jan. 10. CBS Sports and Nickelodeon are joining forces for one of the NFL's Wild Card playoff games that day, and the broadcast will feature kid-driven content throughout the game, including a special halftime show, guest reporters, and original on-field, slime-filed graphics.

The Nickelodeon feed will air alongside the traditional CBS broadcast of the game. The Nickelodeon broadcast will be headlined by play-by-play announcer Noah Eagles, as well as CBS Sports NFL analyst Nate Burleson and Nickelodeon star Gabrielle Nevaeh Green.

Nickelodeon star Lex Lumpkin will also serve as a sideline reporter during the contest. In addition, Nickelodeon will broadcast "The Spongebob SportsPants Countdown Special," which will feature appearances from Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller and CBS Sports announcers Jim Nantz and Tony Romo.

"This is a first of its kind presentation for the NFL together with Nickelodeon, and we are very excited to create a unique telecast that will maximize the co-viewing appeal for kids and families, while maintaining the integrity of the game and its traditions," CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus said. "Partnering with Nickelodeon to showcase the NFL Playoffs is a great opportunity to highlight the power, depth and reach of ViacomCBS, as we continue to unlock the true potential of our merged company with the first of many opportunities between CBS Sports and our ViacomCBS family.

"Our game plan is to make sure the NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon definitely lives up to its name by infusing the telecast with Nick's sensibility of surprise and fun at almost every turn," ViacomCBS Kids & Family President Brian Robbins added. "We're incredibly proud to team up with CBS Sports and the NFL to elevate the thrill of this game for kids and families to enjoy together."

The Wild Card Game will also feature a special halftime preview of "Kamp Koral: Spongebob's Under Years."

Fans will be able to stream the Nickelodeon broadcast on mobile phones via the NFL app and the Wild Card Game will also be streamed on the CBS Sports app.