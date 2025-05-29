There's no doubt the Houston Texans offense is going to look different in 2025. Not only did they fire offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and replace him with Nick Caley, but they added several new wide receivers, such as Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel and Justin Watson. However, there's one new player who's stood out to star wideout Nico Collins -- Christian Kirk.

"Slot magician man," Collins said of Kirk, per NFL.com. "Slot magic man, he is in the slot going crazy. That's one guy you need. Just another playmaker. Another guy in the offense that's going to make plays and that's one of them."

Amid the Jacksonville Jaguars' plans to release Kirk, the Texans swooped in and sent their rival a seventh-round pick for his services. Kirk signed a four-year, $72 million deal with Jacksonville in 2022, and responded by putting up career-high numbers across the board with 84 receptions for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns. Injuries have taken their toll over the past two seasons, however. A core muscle issue held Kirk to 12 games played in 2023; then, a broken collarbone suffered in Week 8 prematurely ended his 2024 season.

Kirk is still just 28 years old and has shown the ability to be a key contributor when healthy -- especially from the slot.

"Everything. Everything has impressed me," Collins said of Kirk. "His work ethic, what he brings to the field, his leadership and just his advice. He is a guy that you need to get advice from. He has been around this game for a long time, so it's only right that you learn from him. I'm glad he is a part of this unit and glad he is a part of this team. It's only right that we build and keep going."

Houston has the need for a new slot receiver. Tank Dell suffered a gruesome knee injury in December that could potentially hold him out for the entire 2025 season. The veteran Kirk may end up playing an important role for C.J. Stroud right away as the Texans look to win the AFC South for the third straight year.