C.J. Stroud may get his WR1 back in Week 10. On Saturday, the Houston Texans officially activated Nico Collins from injured reserve. Collins was a limited participant in practice on Friday, and is officially questionable to play in the Sunday night matchup against the Detroit Lions.
Collins has been out since suffering a hamstring injury in the Week 5 victory over the Buffalo Bills. Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans initially classified him as "week-to-week," but the Texans ended up placing Collins on injured reserve. While Collins was out, the Texans also lost Stefon Diggs to a season-ending torn ACL in Week 8.
Houston is 2-2 without Collins in the lineup, and the offense looked especially ineffective in the Texans' last outing vs. the New York Jets. Houston dropped that matchup on Halloween night, 21-13. Stroud is averaging 277 passing yards per game with Collins in the lineup, and 189 passing yards per game without him.
When Collins suffered his injury, he was the NFL's leading receiver with 567 yards and three touchdowns on 32 receptions. Collins had recorded a 25-yard reception in eight straight games, which is the longest streak in Texans franchise history.
The Texans are the lone AFC South team with a winning record, but the offense has not looked the same without Collins.