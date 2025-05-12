The Houston Texans wide receiver room has gone through some changes as of late, with Stefon Diggs and Robert Woods both heading elsewhere. With 2023 third-round pick Tank Dell expected to miss time due to a gruesome knee injury he suffered last season, it's up to 2021 third-round pick Nico Collins to provide the leadership to a young receiving group.

The 26-year-old is entering his fifth year in the NFL and while he may not have as much experience as other wideouts in the league, he's ready to take on the new role.

The Texans added two new wide receivers in the draft -- second-round pick Jayden Higgins and third-round pick Jaylin Noel, both out of Iowa State. Collins seems thrilled with the picks, who each had over 1,000 yards receiving in 2024.

"Man, they got some dawgs," Collins said. "They got some playmakers, man ... It's gonna be fun. It's gonna be a great year. I can't wait to get going with everybody."

Collins, who finished last season with 1,006 yards on 68 receptions with seven touchdowns in 12 games, earning himself a Pro Bowl honor, says "it's a blessing" to serve as a mentor for younger players.

"It's crazy how time flies. It's a blessing to be in this position, man. It's only right for me to lead by example," he said. "I know they're gonna push me, I'm gonna push them. That's the only way we can get better and we're gonna shine on Sundays. So, push each other and let them boys know, let the DBs know what's up. I can't wait to join the guys, man. I'm excited to get back with them boys, for sure."

Houston also has a new offensive coordinator, bringing in Nick Caley, the former Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach and pass game coordinator.

The Texans finished first in the AFC South for the second year in a row, with a record of 10-7. They defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round, before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round.