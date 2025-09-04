The Denver Broncos have signed linebacker Nik Bonitto to a four-year extension coming off of a breakout season in 2024, CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones confirms. The new deal for the second-team All-Pro is for $106 million, including $70 million guaranteed, per Jones, and worth up to $120 million, according to NFL Network.

The landmark deal comes on the heels of a standout effort from Bonitto in 2024, during which he recorded career numbers in sacks (13.5), tackles for loss (16) and quarterback pressures (54) and hits (24), plus a pair of defensive scores -- all this despite not being named a starter and the beginning of the season. He ultimately started 15 games, however, and ended up with a Pro Bowl selection.

"Honestly, I feel like it's made me hungrier," Bonitto said of his breakout campaign earlier this summer. "Now that I've kind of got a taste, having a really good season and everything that comes with that, I feel like I've attacked this offseason the hungriest I have. I'm really looking forward to getting back out there and seeing how much I've grown with all the training."

The former second-round pick in 2022 dealt with a bone spur injury in his foot, but he will be available for the team's season opener against the Tennessee Titans.

Broncos solidify core with offseason moves

The Broncos ended their eight-year playoff drought last season thanks in large part to their defense, which finished with the most sacks of any team in the league. As a result, they were busy this offseason locking down multiple core pieces of that group, including defensive end Zach Allen with a similar, four-year blockbuster deal topping $100 million, and defensive tackle D.J. Jones. Outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper, who finished second on the team in sacks (10.5) behind Bonitto, agreed to a four-year extension last fall. (On the other side of the ball, wide receiver Courtland Sutton got his own four-year deal at $92 million over the summer.)

Allen finished the year with 15 tackles for a loss, 8.5 sacks and a safety. He recorded 40 quarterback hits, joining an exclusive list of players to reach that mark in a single season (Nick Bosa, Aaron Donald, J.J. Watt and T.J. Watt.)

The Broncos also extended cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian with a one-year deal and added linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga in free agency.