Nike honors '99 Club' members from 'Madden 20' with custom gold cleats for 2019 season
Aaron Donald, Bobby Wagner and Khalil Mack all received special kicks for their 99 ratings
Aaron Donald, Bobby Wagner and Khalil Mack will enter 2019 as some of the few NFL players with a perfect 99 rating in "Madden 20," and now they'll have some swag to remind people of it.
As Highsnobiety reported Wednesday, Nike has gifted the "99 Club" trio custom gold cleats to commemorate their rankings, sending football-geared Air Jordan 1s to Wagner and special Nike Force Savage Elites to Donald and Mack.
The Force Savage Elites feature white mesh-based uppers with gold trim, with each athlete's name printed on the midfoot strap, while the field-ready Jordan 1s tout gold leather with a white Nike Swoosh and tongue, according to Sole Collector.
The only 99-rated player in "Madden 20" not to receive a pair of the cleats, which are exclusive to the athletes, was Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who is represented by Adidas. Nike kicked off its custom "Madden" cleats in 2018, honoring three of the seven "99 Club" members from that season -- Antonio Brown, Luke Kuechly and Rob Gronkowski.
Per Highsnobiety, the same gold shoes gifted to this year's players have also been rendered for an appearance in the actual "Madden 20" game, although it remains unclear how they'll be accessible within it.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eagles not rushing Fletcher Cox return
Philly is taking a cautious approach to make sure Cox is ready for the opener
-
Bengals camp: Injuries testing Taylor
With Jonah Williams and A.J. Green among injured Bengals early in camp, Taylor has plenty to...
-
Tom Brady remains mum on contract talks
Would the Patriots let Brady enter the 2019 season without a new deal?
-
Agent's Take: Sizing up Wagner's deal
Here's why Wagner's deal gives players the impetus to follow in his footsteps, but agents shouldn't...
-
Kaleb McGary to undergo cardiac ablasion
McGary has twice previously undergone a similar procedure
-
NFL DFS: Hall of Fame Game DK picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...