Nine players the Eagles should try to deal for before the NFL trade deadline, Patrick Peterson leads the way

The Philadelphia Eagles lost out on their pursuit to acquire Jalen Ramsey, but there are plenty of ofter options available for general manager Howie Roseman to improve his roster with less than two weeks to go before the trade deadline. The Eagles will have draft capital at their disposal as they have a projected 10 draft picks coming in 2020 (seven picks and three compensatory picks) along with over $20 million in cap space to afford any player they acquire.

The Eagles need more than just cornerback help, as they are lacking a consistent pass rush on the defensive line and depth at wide receiver, particularly one who can stretch the field as added insurance for DeSean Jackson.

Here are nine players the Eagles should consider leading up to the trade deadline, which takes place on Oct. 29, and what they should trade to acquire one of these players:

With Ramsey off the board, Peterson is the biggest prize remaining among cornerbacks on the market. The question remains with Peterson, is he actually on the market? The Cardinals have insisted they won't trade the eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback, but he's 29 and coming off a six-game suspension. Peterson may not be the bona-fide All-Pro player anymore, but he was one of Pro Football Focus' highest-graded players at his position in 2018. Prior to the six-game suspension, Peterson never missed a game in his NFL career.

Peterson is owed $13,184,589 in 2020, the final year of his contract. The Eagles would have a $12.55 million opt-out if they acquired his contract.

What the Eagles should offer: A 2020 second-round pick

Howard has some familiarity with the Eagles defense as Philadelphia's defensive assistant Matt Burke was his defensive coordinator the past two seasons in Miami. The 26-year-old Howard, a former second-round pick of the Dolphins, led the NFL with seven interceptions last season and has 11 from 2017-18, along with 25 passes defensed.

The Dolphins pass defense is bad this year and Howard has no interceptions and one pass defensed in four games. He's the best cornerback on the Dolphins, but the Eagles could get him at the right price. Howard is owed $13.325 million in 2020 and is signed through 2024, but there are easy outs in the deal after 2021.

What the Eagles should trade: A 2020 third-round pick

Harris is going to be a free agent after the season and doesn't appear likely to stay in Denver. The Broncos may look to get some capital back for the 30-year old Harris, who has one interception and three passes defensed this year. Harris may not be an upgrade over Ronald Darby or Jalen Mills, soon to be returning for the Eagles, but the Eagles wouldn't have to give up much for him given his expiring contract.

What the Eagles should trade: A 2020 fourth-round pick

Ngakoue may be the pass rusher Eagles general manager Howie Roseman covets the most, even if he is a free agent after the season. There's no secret the Eagles need pass-rushing help and Ngakoue is the edge rusher that can make their defensive line great in the second half of the season. Ngakoue has just two sacks and three quarterback hits so far this season, but he has 29.5 sacks and 50 quarterback hits in his first three seasons. Pair Ngakoue opposite of Brandon Graham and rotate Derek Barnett and the Eagles have the pass rush rotation Jim Schwartz needs to succeed. Ngakoue is only 24, so he's worth trading a high draft pick for.

What the Eagles should trade: A 2020 first-round pick and a 2020 fourth-round pick

Dunlap would be an intriguing option as he can play inside and out, adding extra help at end and tackle. Dunlap has just one sack and three quarterback hits in five games (and he is 30), but the two-time Pro Bowler has played all 16 games since 2013. Dunlap has had over eight sacks in each of the best five years and 73.5 in his 10-year career. The Eagles would owe Dunlap $20.55 million over the next two seasons, but they can shed $6.55 million by cutting him after this year.

What the Eagles should trade: A 2020 fourth-round pick

Perhaps Jets general manager Joe Douglas throws his old buddy Howie Roseman a bone and just gives Williams to the Eagles. The No. 6 overall pick in 2015 has 17 sacks and 89 quarterback hits in five seasons, but no sacks this year. Williams can play defensive tackle, a position the Eagles badly need. Perhaps a change of scenery is what Williams needs as well.

What the Eagles should trade: A 2020 fourth-round pick

Robby Anderson (WR, New York Jets)

If the Eagles wanted to bring the Temple product back to Philadelphia, they should be inclined to do so. The Eagles have expressed interest in Anderson before, but couldn't get him last year. Anderson will be a free agent after the season and could be in line for a big payday, but why would the Jets trade him after he had five catches for 125 yards and a touchdown (a 92-yard score) in the first game Sam Darnold returned? Anderson has 16 catches for 256 yards and a touchdown this year, but he is one of the best deep ball receivers in the game if he is playing with a strong-armed quarterback. He has 171 catches for 2,536 yards and 16 touchdowns in five seasons, averaging 14.8 yards per catch. For the Eagles to get Anderson, they may have to overpay, but the price would be worth it for a 26-year-old set to enter his second contract.

What the Eagles should trade: A 2020 third-round pick

The Browns may just be ready to move on from Callaway after all the problems he's created. Callaway was suspended four games for violating the league's substance abuse policy and has just two catches for 22 yards since his return. Maybe the Eagles take a flyer on Callaway, who is way better than Mack Hollins and JJ Arcega-Whiteside (who can't seem to get on the field). Callaway had 43 catches for 586 yards and five touchdowns in his rookie season and is only 22.

What the Eagles should trade: A 2020 sixth-round pick

DeVante Parker (WR, Miami Dolphins)

The Eagles have previously expressed interest in Parker before, so why not revisit those talks? Parker has emerged as a deep threat in an anemic Dolphins offense, having 13 catches for 299 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 17.8 yards per catch. Parker has 176 catches for 2,446 yards and 11 touchdowns (13.9 yards per catch) in five seasons. A free agent after this year, the price shouldn't be steep for the former first-round pick.

What the Eagles should trade: A 2020 sixth-round pick