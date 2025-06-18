Happy midweek, everyone! John Breech is taking the day to journal about the Bengals' ongoing contract disputes, so today's Pick Six newsletter is brought to you by Cody Benjamin, with tidbits on all the latest from around the NFL.

Be sure to subscribe right here, to ensure you never miss a daily dose of NFL updates. And keep on reading for everything from minicamp quarterback reports to a breakdown of potential draft busts:

1. Minicamp buzz: Jaxson Dart flashes at QB for Giants

Imagn Images

Most teams are done with minicamp, but a few more kicked off summer sessions this week, including the New York Giants. One needle-mover from Big Blue's on-field work: rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, who headlined Tyler Sullivan's minicamp takeaways after an impressive showing as the Giants' second-team signal-caller. The Ole Miss product appears on track to open 2025 as Russell Wilson's top reserve, with veteran journeyman Jameis Winston currently manning the No. 3 spot.

Recently released by the Green Bay Packers, Alexander has yet to find a new home for the 2025 season. The former All-Pro cornerback's ex-Louisville teammate is calling for the Baltimore Ravens to be his next employer, however. Lamar Jackson made the personal plea while speaking with reporters this week, acknowledging he "loves all our corners" but wants general manager Eric DeCosta to make a splash.

3. Bust alert: Nine players under pressure to deliver in 2025

Getty Images

It's not impossible for struggling players to rewrite their stories; we've seen it with a handful of recent early-round draft picks. Yet there are quite a few big names under pressure to shed potential "bust" labels this season, including a trio of top-five quarterbacks in Trevor Lawrence, Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson. Which recent Day 1 picks have the best chance of turning things around? We projected whether Lawrence and others will ultimately make good on initial expectations right here.

4. Trade rumors: Jonnu Smith on radar for Steelers?

Most of the offseason's high-profile player movement has come and gone. Smith remains a potential trade candidate, however, after a career year with the Miami Dolphins. The veteran tight end missed his team's on-field work last week, and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, revealed the situation is "fluid." Smith, who is seeking a new contract, has most prominently been linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

5. Kelce's fall? Chiefs star drops in Prisco's Top 100, NFLPA sales

Getty Images

Travis Kelce may be one of the most recognizable names in the NFL. The star Kansas City Chiefs tight end wasn't necessarily the belle of the ball this week, however. He plummeted 78 spots in Pete Prisco's annual Top 100 ranking of players after a relatively quiet 2024 campaign and Super Bowl defeat. And the NFL Players Association revealed he was outearned by Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy in 2024 licensing royalties, despite McCarthy missing the entire season due to injury.

6. Olympic gold medalist backs out of Tyreek Hill race

The Dolphins are primed to keep Tyreek Hill for the 2025 season. But their No. 1 wide receiver won't have additional bragging rights when it comes to his world-class speed, thanks to Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles backing out of a scheduled 100-meter race against the Pro Bowl pass catcher. Lyles said this week the two were deeply invested in plans for the race, only to call it off over "personal reasons."