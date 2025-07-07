Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and his family are grieving the loss of a young family member who died in the Texas floods. Janie Hunt, 9, was at Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas, when tragedy struck over the weekend.

Extreme rainfall swelled the Guadalupe River, causing the flooding. The death toll has risen to 82 and dozens are still missing, according to CBS News.

Janie's family told "People," "We are devastated."

Clark's wife Tavia Hunt released an statement on Instagram, saying, "Our hearts are broken by the devastation from the floods in Wimberley and the tragic loss of so many lives -- including a precious little Hunt cousin, along with several friend's little girls."

Kerr County sheriff Larry Leitha confirmed there are 10 Camp Mystic campers and a counselor missing. The camp confirmed on Monday that at least 27 campers and counselors died in the flood.

"Our hearts are broken alongside our families that are enduring this unimaginable tragedy. We are praying for them constantly," the camp said in a statement. "We have been in communication with local and state authorities who are tirelessly deploying extensive resources to search for our missing girls. We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support from community, first responders, and officials at every level."

Leitha said there were about 750 children at Camp Mystic when the flooding began.