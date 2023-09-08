Brock Purdy is on the verge of making NFL history and if things go right on Sunday against the Steelers, he could end up accomplishing two feats that no other quarterback has ever pulled off in the NFL.

If the 49ers beat the Steelers and Purdy throws at least two touchdown passes, he'll become the first quarterback in NFL history to win his first six regular-season starts while also throwing multiple touchdowns in each game.

For the 49ers, the Purdy era started last season after Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a foot injury in Week 13. The 49ers were forced to turn to Purdy, who responded by throwing for 185 yards and two touchdowns in his first start, a 35-7 win over the Buccaneers.

Since that win, Purdy has been a highly efficient machine. Not only has he won all five of his regular-season starts, but he's registered a QB rating of at least 95 in each game. That's notable, because if he hits 95 again on Sunday, he'll become the first quarterback in NFL history to reach that number in each of his first six starts.

Of course, making history won't be easy and that's because Purdy has the Steelers defense standing in his way. Not only will the 49ers QB have to deal with T.J. Watt, but he also has to deal with new Steelers corner Patrick Peterson, who has already promised to pick off at least one pass on Sunday.

On the latest edition of the All Things Covered podcast, which is hosted by Peterson and former Steelers cornerback Bryant McFadden, the veteran corner explained why he thinks he'll come up with at least one interception against 2022's "Mr. Irrelevant."

"There is some tell signs out there that tells us what plays we're gonna get from those guys in certain situations," Peterson said (You can read the full story here).

Purdy was asked about those comments on Thursday.

"I don't really know what to say about that," the 49ers QB said, via NBC Sports. "I mean, he's a good player. Patrick Peterson's a great player. I grew up watching him and everything. I was obviously from Arizona, he was playing for the Cardinals. ... It's the competitive nature, I guess, of football. So we'll see."

If Purdy can lead the 49ers to a victory over the Steelers, there's a good chance that he'll end up making NFL history while doing it. Less than eight months after leading the 49ers to the NFC title game, Purdy and the 49ers will be looking to take the first step toward a return trip with a big win in Pittsburgh.