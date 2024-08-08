The San Francisco 49ers could soon be unloading a big-name player, with star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk a steady subject of trade fodder. In the meantime, the NFC contender is welcoming another notable name to the fold, with plans to sign former Detroit Lions standout safety Tracy Walker, per The Athletic.

A six-year regular for the Lions, the 29-year-old Walker was released in February as part of a cost-cutting move, with Detroit later adding multiple defensive backs early in free agency and the draft. The 49ers, meanwhile, originally explored the veteran safety market in March, but saw targets like Julian Blackmon and Rayshawn Jenkins sign elsewhere, as The Athletic noted.

A torn Achilles limited Walker to just three games in 2022, but otherwise the former third-round draft pick was a staple of the Lions' secondary, appearing in 79 games for the team. His last full year as a full-time starter, Walker logged a career-best 108 tackles in 2021. The Louisiana product more recently served a rotational and special teams role, appearing in all 17 games for Detroit during its run to the NFC title game in 2023.

In San Francisco, Walker would likely compete for a reserve job on the back end, where the 49ers have two promising young starters in Ji'Ayir Brown and Talanoa Hufanga. The latter, who's combined for seven interceptions in the last two seasons, is still recovering from a 2023 ACL tear.