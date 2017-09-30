NJ governor and Cowboys fan Chris Christie: Cowboys handled protest perfectly

Chris Christie might have been born in Newark and served as New Jersey's governor for almost eight years, but he's a diehard Cowboys fan. And perhaps those allegiances had something to do with Christie's thoughts on the team's pregame demonstration of unity that included owner Jerry Jones joining players in taking a knee before the national anthem and then standing with arms linked during it.

"You'll be shocked to hear this," Christie told reporters Friday. "I think the Dallas Cowboys handled it perfectly." NJ.com reports that the last line got "some laughs."

Christie continued: "They locked arms. They took a knee to show they're unified together in support of equality before the flag came out and before the anthem was played, and then when the flag came out and the anthem was played they were standing up at attention for respect for our flag and respect for our national anthem."

The wave of player demonstrations and protests were a direct result of recent comments by President Donald Trump, who told a rally in Alabama on Friday, Sept. 22: "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a b---- off the field right now. Out. He's fired. He's fired!"

In response, players for every team and on two continents staged protests or demonstrations during the national anthem.

"I have no problem with people protesting, but I do think that it is a problem when that protest shows a disrespect for the flag and our national anthem," Christie said. That's not to say that they don't have the right to do what they want to do -- they do," he said. "But also, the American people have the right to respond to that if they believe it's disrespectful."

Christie also didn't pass up an opportunity to get in a shot at the Cowboys' division rivals.

"So for all the Eagles fans and Giants' fans out there I want to repeat it one more time: I think the Cowboys did it the right way," the governor said.