If N'Keal Harry gets his way, the former first-rounder will not be a member of the New England Patriots by the time Week 1 rolls around. The third-year receiver requested a trade out of Foxborough through his agent last week, citing a lack of opportunities in the passing game as one of the key catalysts for the desire to get a fresh start elsewhere in the league. As Harry awaits the possibility of being moved, however, he won't be MIA from the team. According to NFL reporter Josina Anderson, the current plan is for Harry to attend the start of Patriots training camp when it opens up on July 27.

The penalty for a player who willingly misses time during training camp is $50,000 per day, so that's likely a key element to why Harry is planning to attend. If Harry were to hold out throughout the preseason, a missed exhibition game would be a fine equal to the value of one regular-season game check, according to the collective bargaining agreement. Given that Harry is still on his rookie contract, that's simply too big of a financial hit to take.

Not only is there a financial component to Harry's reported plan to attend camp -- if he's still with the club -- but showing up could be looked at as a sign of good faith as both sides continue to look for a logical next step via a trade.

While Harry's agent, Jamal Tooson, noted his client's displeasure with his lack of targets within the Patriots offense, the receiver hasn't done himself any favors either. To this point, Harry has been a disappointment following New England taking him with the No. 32 overall pick in 2019. Through 21 games (14 starts), the 23-year-old has caught just 45 passes for 414 yards and four touchdowns. That's clearly not the type of production the Patriots had hoped for when making him their top selection.

As it relates to a trade going down, we've theorized three of destinations where it may make sense to send Harry. In terms of compensation, however, New England likely isn't going to come close to getting an equal return on their first-round investment and are likely looking at a Day 3 pick.

Meanwhile, Anderson also reports that Harry has plans to train with former NFL receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh.