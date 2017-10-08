No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett reportedly to make NFL debut Sunday vs. Jets

Myles Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, is finally about to get on the field.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Garrett will make his NFL debut against the New York Jets on Sunday. Garrett missed the Browns' first four games with a sprained ankle.

After missing first four games with sprained ankle, Cleveland’s No. 1 overall pick, Myles Garrett, will make his NFL debut today vs. Jets. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2017

Garrett suffered a high-ankle sprain in the week leading up to the Browns' season opener against the Steelers, and has been out ever since.

UPDATE: Myles Garrett has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain. His status will be updated in a couple weeks. pic.twitter.com/YvBM4HXnPc — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 7, 2017

The Browns don't play the Steelers again until Week 17, so Garrett will have to wait a few months to -- in his words -- "chop [Ben Roethlisberger] down." He has a chance to get off to a nice start to his career by going up against the Jets and Texans' offensive lines over the next couple weeks. Both teams are in the top 11 in sacks allowed so far this year.