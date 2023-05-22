The Panthers have been careful not to crown Bryce Young their Week 1 starting quarterback for 2023. Since taking the Alabama prospect No. 1 overall in the draft, coach Frank Reich has preached patience regarding Young's development, while general manager Scott Fitterer has suggested veteran Andy Dalton could open the season under center. Still, the rookie took the majority of first-team QB snaps when the Panthers opened organized team activities (OTAs) Monday, per CBS Sports staff writer Steven Taranto.

Dalton, 35, who signed a two-year contract this offseason, took the first QB1 snaps of Monday's practice, per Taranto. By the end of the session, however, Young had taken the majority of the starting reps. Reich confirmed to reporters afterward that the Panthers would like Young, 21, to get as much practice with the starting offensive line as possible.

Dalton, meanwhile, admitted he's only a placeholder atop the QB depth chart.

"I know the reality, that this thing is gonna be Bryce's at some point," Dalton said. "Right now, for me, (my job is) just to go be me out there." The former longtime Bengals starter added that Young has already impressed him with his smarts and natural throwing ability.

Young figures to continue taking first-team QB snaps throughout the spring and into the summer, when the Panthers host training camp. Fitterer has technically left the door open for any of Carolina's QBs, including 2022 third-round pick Matt Corral, to open the season as the starter, but all signs point to Young making his NFL debut right out of the gate.