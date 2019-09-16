No. 9-shaped cloud appears over Nissan Stadium during Steve McNair's retirement ceremony
The Tennessee Titans retired the numbers of McNair and Eddie George prior to Sunday's game
Prior to the Tennessee Titans's home game on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, the team honored legends Eddie George and the late Steve McNair with ceremonies. During the pre-game event, a cloud that resembled the number nine, which McNair wore during his career with the Titans, was spotted directly above Nissan Stadium.
McNair was murdered by a 20-year old woman that he was romantically involved with in 2009. The shooting was later revealed to be a murder-suicide.
Over the course of his career, McNair passed for 31,304 yards and 174 touchdowns while also rushing for 37 touchdowns. He currently ranks second in passing yards behind Warren Moon while trailing Moon and George Blanda in all-time passing touchdowns for the Titans.
McNair was originally selected by the then Houston Oilers with the third overall pick in the 1995 NFL Draft. The mobile quarterback played the first 11 years of his profession career with the Oilers/Titans before being traded to the Baltimore Ravens in 2006. McNair played the final two years of his career in Baltimore, but threw just 18 touchdown passes during that time.
McNair announced his retirement from the NFL following the 2007 season.
George also had his No. 27 retired by the Titans on Sunday after putting together a stellar eight seasons with the franchise. During that time, the former Heisman Trophy winner racked up 10,441 rushing yards and 68 touchdowns.
