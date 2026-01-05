For nearly the last 100 years, going back to when the league began recording interceptions in 1933, every NFL team had recorded at least one pick during every NFL season.

Until now.

The New York Jets find themselves on the wrong side of history to end the 2025 season, failing to record a single interception over their last 17 games.

The Jets had one final chance to keep themselves from the history books on Sunday during their Week 18 divisional game against the Buffalo Bills, and despite New York facing backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky instead of reigning MVP Josh Allen, the Jets couldn't find a way to record the pick.

The Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans were tied for the second-fewest number of interceptions this season with six each, a significant jump from what the Jets posted.

New York's entire team struggled overall under first-year head coach Aaron Glenn and the defense was no exception. They finished among the worst in the league in sacks, passing touchdowns allowed and rushing touchdowns and yards allowed.

Sunday's 35-8 loss gave the 3-14 Jets the No. 2 overall pick, putting them behind the 3-14 Las Vegas Raiders, who will have the first overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft in April. This also marks the Jets' 15th straight season failing to make the playoffs, the longest active postseason drought in the league.