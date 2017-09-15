No NFL team will hire Colin Kaepernick, but the NFLPA just gave him a service award

It is hard out there in the employment line for Colin Kaepernick, the former 49ers quarterback who found himself at the center of a nationwide controversy when he kneeled for the national anthem before a 2016 preseason game. He cannot find work and it does not look like he will find work. People are still getting angry about it.

Kaepernick may not be getting blackballed (there is not a 32-team conspiracy to keep him off the field) but he is most certainly not finding employment with certain teams because of his off-field choices. The good news? Those off-field choices have been helping people, and they earned Kaepernick a service award from the NFLPA.

The NFLPA cited Kaepernick's continued financial donations to help out people in need -- Kaepernick promised to donate $1 million to various charities and to this point has given out $900,000 in donations, including a massive donation to Meals on Wheels and donating suits to 100 Suits, a charity that gives clothes to recent parolees.

His latest donation involved $25,000 each to DREAM (after-school programs and youth sports opportunities to New York's inner-city youth), Coalition for the Homeless, The Gathering for Justice's War on Children (battling child incarceration) and United We Dream (helping to identify and fight the inequities and obstacles faced by immigrant youth).

To anyone who reads this and starts screaming "WHAT ABOUT J.J. WATT???" -- relax. The Texans defensive end deserves every bit of recognition he could possibly get (he's a lock for Walter Payton Man of the Year already, honestly) after raising more than $38 million to help benefit Hurricane Harvey relief.

But Watt already won this award. He was named the Week 0 (a.k.a. preseason) winner for his work helping out his city after the national disaster caused massive destruction and flooding.

Kaepernick deserves attention too. Whatever you think about his stance on the flag and the anthem, he is out there helping people who badly need help and impacting the community in a positive fashion.