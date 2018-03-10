No Sean McDonough, reportedly no Peyton Manning for 'Monday Night Football' in '18
An entirely new broadcasting team is coming to 'Monday Night Football', but it won't involve Manning
When Jon Gruden took the Raiders' $100 million offer, one spot in ESPN's "Monday Night Football" broadcasting booth opened up. It turns out, ESPN will be replacing more than just their analyst. It'll be an entirely new tandem in 2018.
As first reported by Sports Illustrated's Richard Deitsch, ESPN and Sean McDonough have mutually agreed in a change that will see McDonough return to primarily calling college football games along with providing some college basketball and golf coverage.
ESPN later confirmed the move in a press release, adding that McDonough, who spent two years calling "Monday Night Football" after Mike Tirico left for NBC in 2016, signed a multi-year extension.
"Over the past two years, as I watched college football on television, I realized how much I missed it," McDonough said in a statement. "Being the 'Voice of Monday Night Football' was one of the great honors of my life, but I am grateful for the opportunity to return to the unique traditions, rivalries and pageantry of college football and to tell the stories of the participants. I look forward to reuniting with ESPN's college football team where I have so many close friends in front of and behind the camera."
The New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported that Joe Tessitore will take over for McDonough. According to his ESPN bio, Tessitore joined ESPN in 2002 and he's best known for calling college football and college basketball games, as well as boxing matches.
It's still not yet known who will be working alongside Tessitore in the booth. However, earlier on Friday, Marchand reported that future Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning has decided to turn down ESPN's offer to be their new analyst on "Monday Night Football." According to Marchand, Manning hasn't decided if he'll turn down or accept Fox's offer to be their announcer on "Thursday Night Football."
ESPN still has a few enticing options to choose from, like Louis Riddick and Matt Hasselbeck. Hopefully, they end up hiring someone who is capable of providing the kind of entertainment that Gruden gave us on a weekly basis.
And hopefully, Tessitore can replicate some of McDonough's best moments.
-
Report: Browns deal two picks for Landry
The NFL's wild offseason continued with yet another blockbuster trade
-
Browns land Damarious Randall from Pack
Cleveland keeps on hauling in the big names ahead of free agency
-
Mock: Browns get QB, but not at No. 1
The Browns take a QB, but not with their first pick
-
Bills trade Tyrod Taylor to Browns
The Browns' crazy offseason continued with a stunning trade to land their new quarterback
-
Seahawks' 2019 Super Bowl odds dropping
At Westgate Las Vegas, the odds of the Seahawks winning the 2019 Super Bowl dropped to 30/...
-
Odds on Richard Sherman's next team
Bookmakers have set odds on the next team for ex-Seahawks corner Richard Sherman