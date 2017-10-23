No Super Bowl halftime show ban for Janet Jackson, who has interest in performing

After the NFL officially announced on Sunday that Justin Timberlake would be headlining the Super Bowl LII halftime show in February, most people on the internet wanted to know if that also meant that Janet Jackson would be returning to the world's biggest stage.

Alright if Justin Timberlake gets to come back and get a second chance at the Super Bowl so should Janet Jackson. — Alyssa Fisher (@alyssabfisher) October 23, 2017

Most people were wondering that because the last time Timberlake performed at halftime of the Super Bowl came in February 2004 when he exposed Jackson's nipple to the world in what will likely go down as the most infamous "wardrobe malfunction" in history.

The fallout from that performance was brutal for Jackson, who immediately saw her career take a turn for the worse. The NFL was so upset with the performance that MTV was banned from producing any future halftime shows.

"We were extremely disappointed by elements of the MTV-produced halftime show," NFL executive vice president Joe Browne said at the time. "They were totally inconsistent with assurances our office was given about the content of the show. It's unlikely that MTV will produce another Super Bowl halftime."

The NFL reacted to to malfunction by giving up on the younger music demographic and targeting older performers for their next five halftime shows, though the trend has reversed in recent years.

After the "Wardrobe Malfunction," the next 5 Super Bowl halftime performers were at least 48 years old.



The last 6 are 38 or younger: pic.twitter.com/oJbbpWBqMD — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 23, 2017

With Timberlake set to return the halftime show for the first time since the 2004 controversy, the NFL made it clear that Jackson isn't banned from the Super Bowl and that she would be welcomed back if that's the route the producers of the concert want to take with the Super Bowl LII show, which is slated for Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

"There's no ban [on Jackson]," the league told Entertainment Tonight in a statement. "We are not going to comment on any speculation regarding potential guests. There may be no guests. Along with Pepsi, we're excited to have Justin Timberlake. Like the elite NFL players who can run, catch, and block, Justin can do it all -- sing, dance, act and entertain. He's the ultimate global superstar who we know will put on an entertaining and unifying show that will appeal to the massive worldwide audience."

If Timberlake decides to reach out to Jackson, it's almost a guarantee that she would accept an offer to take part in the show.

"The door is wide open," a Jackson source told ET. "If Justin or his team did reach out, Janet would perform with him again in a minute."

Jackson's wardrobe malfunction was such a big deal that it actually led to the creation of YouTube. Although pretty much everyone in the country knew about the Jackson incident, it was almost impossible to rewatch because the video wasn't readily available on the internet.

By the way, if there was any sort of "wardrobe malfunction" at any future Super Bowl, there would likely be a large fine involved for the artist. After singer M.I.A. flashed his middle finger during halftime of Super Bowl XLIV, the NFL filed a lawsuit for $16.6 million. Although the two sides eventually settled out of court, the NFL was able to file the lawsuit because every artist who does the halftime show has to sign a contract stating that their "performance and wardrobe" will comply with NFL standards, according to ESPN.com.