Washington Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown was carted off the field on the penultimate day of team minicamp, and now the Commanders hope the veteran from Ohio State won't miss significant time for the second consecutive season.

Brown made a catch on the ground and remained down until he was able to walk to the sideline under his own power, according to The Athletic's Ben Standig. Shortly after, Brown was taken from the field.

Exact details on Brown's injury are not known.

Brown was a member of the 2015 national championship team with the Buckeyes, though he was forced to medically redshirt that season after suffering a broken leg in preseason camp. Brown entered the 2017 NFL Draft after his sophomore year and selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round.

Injury issues have followed Brown during his professional career. He missed time in 2018 due to a hamstring injury; offseason arthroscopic knee surgery shortened his 2019 season; a shoulder injury after signing with the Houston Texans cut short his 2023 season; and a kidney injury in Week 13 of his first season with the Commanders derailed his 2024 season.

In March, Brown said he was looking to "come back stronger" after he resumed training.

Brown produced one of the highlights of the 2024 season when he caught a 52-yard Hail Mary from Jayden Daniels to defeat the Chicago Bears in Week 8. He finished the campaign with 35 receptions for 453 yards and one touchdown.

Brown re-signed with the Commanders this offseason, inking a one-year contract in March. He looks to fit into the wide receiver room as the No. 3 behind Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel, who was acquired by the Commanders via trade this offseason.