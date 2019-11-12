Nobody can tell if Geno Smith called heads or tails in coin toss before Seahawks' overtime win

Oh good, we've got another 'this or that' internet debate on our hands

Picking a side on a coin toss should be pretty simple, at least in theory -- it's typically either heads or tails and not a whole lot of in-between. You'd imagine it's almost as easy as identifying the color of a dress or whether some is saying "Yanny" or "Laurel." 

And yet the internet has had not had as easy a time as you'd imagine with all three of these scenarios. The latest case of public indecision came on Monday night just prior to overtime in the wild Seahawks-49ers game. As the team captains met at midfield for the OT coin toss, the officiating crew let Seattle's Geno Smith pick his side of the coin. The referee believed Smith chose heads, and there wasn't much protest from the quarterback. 

The coin landed heads side up, Seattle won the toss and, ultimately, the game. But upon further listen... was heads actually Smith's choice? See for yourself here.

Plenty of people seem to believe that Smith actually chose tails and didn't protest the ref's misinterpretation simply because heads won. When you watch and listen to the video above, which is being circulated across social media, it's pretty easy to see how some people would come to that conclusion.

Others, however, apparently heard "heads" along with the referee, with some suggesting that a weird audio echo from the referee's mic caused the confusion with viewers at home. When video/audio quality is improved, it does sound a bit more like Smith chose heads. 

Others heard both and applauded Smith for literally playing both sides of the coin. 

Everyone on the internet would love to have you believe that they could easily do a better job than most NFL officiating crews, but apparently the simple stuff isn't as easy as one would imagine. 

