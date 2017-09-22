Nolan Carroll ruled out for Cowboys vs. Cardinals

Nolan Carroll is off to a rough start with the Dallas Cowboys, to say the least.

Signed to a three-year, $10M contract this past offseason, Carroll was brought in to salve the wound of a bleeding Cowboys' secondary scraped open by the NFL free agency spree. The team had hopes to combine his veteran presence with the impressive 2017 NFL Draft haul of defensive backs to effectively rebuild the unit this season.

Things aren't going as planned, and now Carroll will miss Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Jerry Jones says CB Nolan Carroll will not suit up vs. the Cardinals (concussion). @1053thefan — Patrik Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 22, 2017

After a highly questionable training camp that saw him routinely become the yarn ball for cats like wide receiver Terrance Williams, his preseason wasn't much better. He opened the regular season against the New York Giants with serviceable play -- landing four tackles -- yet delivered no other stat line to the win.

And on Sunday against the Denver Broncos, he was either being toasted by quarterback Trevor Siemian or in the locker room nursing injury. His absence paved the way for third-round pick Jourdan Lewis to take a large quantity of snaps, and he'd land his first career interception in the process.

That matches Carroll's total INT count from the 2016 season.

With so much youthful (and drafted) talent in the Cowboys secondary, combining with their recent trade to acquire cornerback Bene Benwikere from the Cincinnati Bengals, it's possible Carroll will find himself on the inactives list when Week 4 rolls around.

