PHILADELPHIA -- The impact Brandon Graham had on Nolan Smith's life is tremendous.

Graham was like a big brother for Smith in the NFL, someone the edge rusher could look up to. They both have been on similar paths, each fighting through adversity and succeeding.

Smith has the advice Graham gave him on the mirror in his bedroom. It wasn't a final message, but a remainder of who Smith is.

"Be you," Smith said. "Nobody can make you anything other than yourself. As long as you're working, I put that dedication and that effort every day. And that's why I work so hard just because I just want to be me.

"And it's not for me, it's for BG."

Graham has pushed Smith through some trying times, similar to his experiences in his early seasons in the NFL. Graham was a player not living up to expectations. He was underperforming, often injured, and couldn't get an opportunity to prove himself on the field. The 2010 first-round draft pick was lost, confused, and simply failed to earn playing time to be a consistent regular.

The bust label was already written for Graham, who had just 8.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in three seasons. His performance was simply not good enough for a player selected in the first round.

Sound familiar?

Smith struggled to get on the field in his first season, having just nine pressures and 1.5 sacks in 198 snaps. The Eagles admitted Smith should have been on the field more after that season, and gave Smith an opportunity to prove himself in Year 2.

Is Cooper DeJean Eagles' answer at safety? Why CB learning a new position isn't a permanent move Jeff Kerr

A defensive coordinator change to Vic Fangio was just what Smith needed. The results didn't come right away, but Smith finished with 31 pressures and 6.5 sacks with an 11.9% pressure rate in the regular season. The postseason was when Smith showcased he could be a superstar, as he finished with 4.0 sacks -- the most by any player in a single postseason for the Eagles -- 19 pressures, and a 13.8% pressure rate.

Even though Graham was working to get back form his triceps injury, he was encouraging Smith the whole way.

"Oh man, just stay hungry. Just stay hungry and be humble," Smith said. "Just stay on the grind.

"You know, he's looking at it from the point where he's done -- and he's telling me to enjoy the journey. That's one thing we say at Georgia every day, just enjoy the journey. Be where your feet are and don't take anything for granted, look forward and don't look behind."

Just like Graham, Smith tore his triceps in Super Bowl LIX. The injury happened in the second quarter and Smith just played through the pain en route to the championship. He has no regrets.

"I'm in a great spot and still using my arms. Still pressing," Smith said. "Hopefully I'll be striking next week. Everything falling in line. You know, everything happens for a reason. If I wasn't in the Super Bowl, I wouldn't have torn my tricep. I take that as a blessing."

Smith tried to fight back the tears when talking about Graham. That's how significant of an impact Graham had on his life.

Graham went out of his way to make sure Smith didn't have to go through the same struggles as long as he did. Smith is forever grateful, as he takes on a new role as the leader among the Eagles edge rushers.

"He just kept pushing me and he leaned into me," Smith said. "As we say in the south, he just poured in my glass just a little bit more. He believed in me and I tell him, I'm not going to stop.

"My first sack dance (post BG), I already got it in my head."