North Carolina sports betting provides plenty of local options, with the Carolina Panthers repping the state in the NFL and programs like North Carolina, NC State, Duke and Wake Forest all in the ACC while East Carolina, Appalachian State and Charlotte are all in the Group of Five. That makes building a North Carolina parlay every week a fun exercise for sports fans in the Tar Heel State, which is exactly what we've done with our SportsLine Projection Model. It's combined picks involving the Panthers, Tar Heels and Pirates to combine for a 10-1 payout for a football parlay at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The model simulates every game 10,000 times and has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 32-20 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Meanwhile, the model is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. It also went 37-17 on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL and college football betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Three North Carolina betting picks for NFL Week 3 and college football Week 4 (odds subject to change):

Panthers money line vs. Falcons (+205)

North Carolina +6.5 vs. UCF (-105)

Under 49.5 points in East Carolina vs. BYU (-110)

Combining the model's three picks into a North Carolina parlay at FanDuel Sportsbook would result in a payout of +1036 (risk $100 to win $1036).

Panthers money line vs. Falcons (+205, FanDuel)



Carolina is off to an 0-2 start but did show some pluck in making a late charge against the Cardinals in Week 2. The Panthers were down 27-3 early in the second half and were still down 27-9 late in the fourth quarter before scoring two touchdowns in just over three minutes and recovering an onside kick to give themselves a chance to win in the final possession. That drive stalled out, and they lost, but there was some momentum built in that second half with Bryce Young throwing for 328 yards and three touchdowns in the game. Now they take on the Falcons as they come off a grueling 22-6 loss to the Vikings, and the model likes the value on Carolina, predicting it wins in 39% of simulations

North Carolina +6.5 vs. UCF (-105, FanDuel)



Bill Belichick didn't get the opener that he had hoped for with a 48-14 loss to TCU, but the program bounced back with a 20-3 win over Charlotte and a 41-6 win over Richmond. Now the Tar Heels will battle another power conference opponent, and they should be better prepared. Meanwhile, UCF had to grind out a 17-10 win over Jacksonville State in its opener before smashing North Carolina A&T (an FCS school) last week in a get-right game. The model has the Tar Heels covering in 65% of simulations.

Under 49.5 points in East Carolina vs. BYU (-110, FanDuel)

BYU is coming off an 11-win season and has outscored its first two opponents (Portland State and Stanford) 96-3. However, the Cougars go on the road for the first time this season, and East Carolina has looked strong early in the season. The Pirates took NC State to the brink in a 24-17 loss to open the season and are coming off a 38-0 destruction of Coastal Carolina, a program that has gone bowling in five consecutive years. The East Carolina run defense has been dominant, with opponents only averaging 2.0 yards per carry so far. The model says the under hits in this game 55% of the time.