Sure, there are still a few weeks remaining in the 2024 regular season, but the head coach hiring cycle is already starting to spin. The most notable name on the market, Bill Belichick, is no longer in play for an NFL job, as he has been hired as the next head coach at the University of North Carolina, per CBS Sports senior NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

With Belichick's name off the board, now is as good of a time as ever to take an initial look at the prospective head coaching candidates this cycle and identify which coaches could be targeted the most.

At the moment, there are only three head coaching jobs available: the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, and Chicago Bears. Of course, more are expected to open up in the aftermath of the regular season, so these candidates should be flush with interviews sooner rather than later.

15. Wes Phillips

Current position: Quarterbacks coach, Minnesota Vikings

Sam Darnold is playing so well that it might get Wes Phillips hired as a head coach in the NFL. While Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell does have a heavy hand in the Minnesota offense, Phillips should get some of the credit for the Vikings making Darnold a high-level starter in the NFL who has them in playoff position. Phillips, the son of former NFL head coach Wade Phillips, also worked under Sean McVay as a tight ends coach from 2019-2020, so he is a true blue blood when it comes to coaching pedigree. This season, Minnesota's offense ranks ninth in total points and eighth in passing yards.

14. Drew Petzing

Current position: Offensive coordinator, Arizona Cardinals

Petzing is in his second season as the Cardinals offensive coordinator and is an underrated candidate who shouldn't be overlooked this cycle. The 37-year-old comes from the Mike Zimmer coaching tree that has also produced two-time NFL Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski, whom he also coached under before heading to Arizona. The Cardinals offense has been efficient under Petzing, ranking 12th in the league in total yards. It has found particular success on the ground, finishing second in the league in yards per attempt in 2023 and currently ranking third in that category in 2024 entering Week 15.

13. Ejiro Evero

Current position: Defensive coordinator, Carolina Panthers

Evero is an up-and-coming head coach who has already received interviews over the past few cycles. That's impressive in itself, given that he's not on a high-powered playoff team that can truly flash his talents like some of the others on this list. His stock may have cooled a touch with the performance of the Carolina defense this season, however, as it is 32nd in points allowed and against the run. Before that, Evero's defense was surprisingly a top-10 unit in total yards allowed in 2022 and 2023, so he has produced at a high level. While he may not be the hottest name this cycle, I would expect him to be involved in the interview process.

12. Todd Monken

Current position: Offensive coordinator: Baltimore Ravens

Monken interviewed for a number of head coaching positions last year, including the Chargers, Panthers and Falcons. Given that he has continued to lead the Ravens offense as one of the top units in the NFL, he should again garner interest across the league. In both seasons as Baltimore's offensive coordinator, Monken has led them to be a top-10 group in both points scored and total yards. This season, the Ravens are No. 1 in the league in total yards and third in points scored.

Current position: Offensive coordinator, Philadelphia Eagles

Kellen Moore was a very popular name for a while, serving as the offensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys, but the hype has died down in recent seasons. After a one-year stint with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023, Moore has been working as the offensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles this season. The former NFL quarterback has the unit firing on all cylinders. With Saquon Barkley leading the backfield, Moore's rushing attack is No. 1 in both yards and touchdowns. Overall, the offense ranks seventh in total yards and eighth in points scored. If the Cowboys let go of Mike McCarthy after this season, Moore's name will be fascinating to follow with that specific opening in Dallas.

10. Jesse Minter

Current position: Defensive coordinator, Los Angeles Chargers

Minter followed Jim Harbaugh from Michigan to the NFL to serve as his defensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Chargers. So far, the 41-year-old has orchestrated a top-notch defense that has helped place L.A. in playoff position. Entering Week 15, the Chargers defense is giving up the fewest points in the league and ranks as a top-10 club in both takeaways and on third down. It may be quick for him to jump from Michigan DC to Chargers DC to an NFL head coach, but he's passed those prior tests with flying colors, making it a possibility this year.

9. Liam Coen

Current position: Offensive coordinator, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Coen checks off the boxes that have oftentimes resulted in being hired as a head coach in the NFL. The 39-year-old comes from the offensive side of the ball and from the Sean McVay coaching tree, which ownership groups are desperate to tap into. Coen is in his first season as the OC for the Buccaneers and has run the unit wonderfully. Tampa Bay is a top-five offense in total yards and points scored, and Coen has continued the reclamation of Baker Mayfield as a playoff-caliber quarterback in the league. While a small sample size, Coen has impressed enough this season that we could very well see him land a head coaching gig.

8. Bobby Slowik

Current position: Offensive coordinator, Houston Texans

Slowik's name was much hotter last cycle after helping C.J. Stroud burst onto the scene as a rookie, but he should still get some looks as a possible head coach this year as well. Slowik comes from the ever-popular Shanahan coaching tree, initially breaking into the league as a defensive assistant under Mike Shanahan before joining Kyle Shanahan's staff with the San Francisco 49ers. Houston has dealt with injuries at the wide receiver position that have contributed to the underperforming offense, but it is still 11th in the league in total points scored. Slowik's pedigree and coming from the offensive side of the ball should have him in the mix this cycle.

7. Vance Joseph

Current position: Defensive coordinator, Denver Broncos

It's underrated how wild it is that Vance Joseph is putting together a strong résumé to once again be a head coach in the NFL while serving as the defensive coordinator on the team that fired him as head coach back in 2018. His reclamation in Denver has been a feel-good story that deserves more attention and should get him interviews this cycle. As the DC under Sean Payton, Joseph's Broncos are arguably the best defense in the NFL. Entering Week 15, Denver is tied for the second-fewest points allowed and eighth in both total yards allowed and total takeaways.

6. Kliff Kingsbury

Current position: Offensive coordinator, Washington Commanders

It came as a bit of a shock when Dan Quinn plucked Kingsbury and placed him back into relevancy as the Commanders offensive coordinator, but it was a move that has wholeheartedly paid off. Kingsbury has helped develop No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels into one of the most productive rookie quarterbacks of all-time, and Washington is currently in playoff position. The ability to coach up an offense and develop a young quarterback are two massive pluses for Kingsbury if he looks to become a head coach again in the NFL. One team that could be fascinating to watch with him is the Bears, as he coached Caleb Williams at USC.

5. Joe Brady

Current position: Offensive coordinator, Buffalo Bills

It feels like Brady has been on the cusp of being a hot head coaching candidate for quite a while. After coaching Joe Burrow and the 2019 national champion LSU Tigers, he joined Matt Rhule as the Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator, but that failed endeavor set him back a bit. More recently, he's been leading the Bills offense and has helped Josh Allen's ascent to NFL MVP frontrunner. Given teams' affinity for hiring offensive-minded head coaches, it won't be surprising to see Brady get interviews, especially if the Bills offense continues to light it up.

4. Aaron Glenn

Current position: Defensive coordinator, Detroit Lions

Ben Johnson takes a lot of the limelight when talking about future head coaches in the league, but let's not forget about Detroit's "other" coordinator in Aaron Glenn. He has been a key piece to the Lions' success in recent seasons and has been a hot head coaching name in his own right. Along with serving under Dan Campbell, Glenn has worked under Sean Payton in the past as the Saints defensive backs coach from 2016-2020. As the DC for the Lions, Glenn has the defense playing as a top-10 unit in the league. It is tied for second in the league in points allowed and sixth in takeaways. Glenn has also kept the defense afloat despite a key injury to star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, which shouldn't be overlooked.

3. Brian Flores

Current position: Defensive coordinator, Minnesota Vikings

It feels like Flores will get a second crack at being an NFL head coach in the near future, possibly as soon as this cycle. Over the past two seasons, Flores has helped the Vikings defense turn into one of the more feared units in the league. Entering Week 15, Minnesota is sixth in the league in points allowed and fourth in total sacks. Flores was successful as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins from 2019-2021 but didn't seem to jive with ownership, which was illegally tampering with Sean Payton. Flores was 24-25 as a head coach overall but 19-14 over his final two years.

2. Mike Vrabel

Current position: Coaching and personnel consultant, Cleveland Browns

It was a little puzzling when the Tennessee Titans decided to fire Vrabel after the 2023 season, even after the club went 6-11. During his tenure, the former linebacker has been widely regarded as one of the best in-game coaches in the league, as he consistently squeezed every ounce of talent out of his rosters. Vrabel reached the playoffs in three of his six seasons as head coach, which included a trip to the AFC Championship in 2019. He also won NFL Coach of the Year in 2021. This season, he's served as an overarching advisor to the Browns. This go around, he should be a very popular candidate and, in our estimation, the top option after Johnson.

Current position: Offensive coordinator, Detroit Lions

Even if Bill Belichick were still on the board, Johnson was/is the top candidate on a lot of organizations' boards, if not all of them. The 38-year-old has been a hot candidate the past few cycles but ultimately decided against taking a head coaching job last year to remain with the Lions. Johnson has routinely had the Lions as a top offense in the NFL since being installed as coordinator in 2022, and this year is no different. Entering Week 15, the Detroit offense is first in points and second in total yards. It is also a top-five unit in passing yards, passing touchdowns, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. While he has a tremendous cast of weapons around him, Johnson has shown creativity that has manufactured points, endearing himself across the league as the clear top coach on the market.