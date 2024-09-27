It's only September, but several NFL teams are already being faced with mounting injuries that are threatening to dismantle their season. Fortunately for those teams, there is outside help available if they choose to pursue it.

There are three ways a team can add to its roster: via a trade, signing someone off another team's practice squad or via free agency. Trades probably won't start ramping up until it gets closer to the deadline (Nov. 5), so that leaves two other options as the most realistic routes for general managers looking to upgrade their teams.

This brings us to free agency, and while the market has mostly dried up since March, there are some notable former All-Pros and Pro Bowlers who are available. Let's take a look at the most notable free agents at each position (head over to Spotrac if you want to see every available free agent).

Quarterback

Outside of Tannehill, there isn't a starting-caliber quarterback currently on the open market. Gabbert and Hoyer have a ton of experience (they have a combined 90 career starts between them), have won Super Bowls as backups and have experience in multiple systems.

Tannehill continuing to be unsigned is a bit surprising given his experience and past success with the Titans. Injuries could be a reason why as Tannehill was hampered by ankle issues during his last two years in Nashville.

DiNucci is an interesting player. A seventh-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2020, DiNucci enjoyed success in the XFL in 2023 and parlayed that success into stints with the Broncos and Bills. He was released by the Bills last month.

Running back

Scott, a dual threat player who spent his first six years with the Eagles, recently became a free agent after the Steelers released him from their practice squad on Sept. 13. While he's nearing 30, Scott should still have some tread on his tires as he has never been a featured back.

Like Scott, McKinnon is a versatile back who is just as effective as a receiver. He caught four touchdowns for the Chiefs last year after pulling down a career-high nine scores the previous season.

Receiver

A Pro Bowler in 2021, Renfrow's career has fallen off since then. An injury limited him to 10 games in 2022, and while he played in all 17 games last year, Renfrow caught just 25 passes and did not record a touchdown. Given his age (28) and past production, it's somewhat surprising that Renfrow hasn't been signed by anyone since the Raiders released him in March.

Injuries are the reason why Thomas is still available. But like Renfrow, one would think that a team would at least work out Thomas given his past success as a three-time Pro Bowler who led the league in catches twice and receiving yards once.

Tight end

Graham's 2023 season was odd. He caught just six passes but four of those receptions went for touchdowns. Yes, his days as a starting tight end are behind him, but Graham could provide depth and insurance as a red zone threat (he has 89 career touchdown catches) for a team that needs help at tight end.

Center

There aren't many available centers on the free agent market. Ironically, two former Steelers (Cole and Hassenauer) are. Hassenauer served as Ben Roethlisberger's center during his final games in Pittsburgh back in 2021. Cole replaced him the following offseason and started each game for the Steelers the previous two years.

Offensive tackle

Bakhtiari, a two-time All-Pro with the Packers, is eager to continue his career following his most recent procedure on his left knee that took place last November. He told ESPN back in June that his projected timetable to return to the football field would be either the middle of August or early September.

Smith is an interesting one. While never considered to be one of the NFL's premier tackles, the 31-year-old Smith has won two Super Bowls while making 147 career starts (including the playoffs).

Guard

There are plenty of guards still available on the open market. Jackson, the most experienced free agent, enjoyed a solid nine-year run with the Raiders and Seahawks before appearing in just five games last season for the Panthers.

EDGE/Linebacker

Houston recorded half a sack in seven games last year, but the 35-year-old is just two years removed from tallying 9.5 sacks with the Ravens. He could be a nice signing for a team that could use depth at the position.

Barr, a four-time Pro Bowler during his years with the Vikings, could also provide stability for a team that could use veteran experience at linebacker.

Inside linebackers are hard to come by in free agency, which is why that position is lumped in here. Leonard, a three-time All-Pro before injuries started to pile up on him, said this summer that, while he is waiting on an opportunity to play again, he is at peace with his career if one doesn't present itself.

IDL

Things are scarce as far as interior defensive linemen currently on the open market. Mone is an interesting player, though, as he is currently employed by the UFL after he was released by the Seahawks in March. In 2022, Mone signed a two-year, $12 million deal before he tore his ACL late that season.

Cornerback

Peterson's situation is interesting. While he wasn't the same player at cornerback during his lone season in Pittsburgh, Peterson did show his prowess as a safety after agreeing to switch positions after injuries decimated the Steelers' secondary. It appears, though, that Peterson would have to be willing to play safety again if a team comes calling.

Safety

A former Pro Bowler, Hyde would be on an NFL roster if he wasn't for the neck injuries he's sustained in recent seasons. While he openly contemplated retirement, Hyde is "staying ready" (according to Bills general manager Brandon Beane) should the right opportunity present itself. At this point, Hyde would likely only come back if the Bills suffered injuries at the position.

Kicker

Each kicker has enjoyed various levels of success in the NFL. McManus spent nine years in Denver and was the team's kicker when the Broncos won Super Bowl 50. Bullock has played for six different teams and went 5 of 6 on field goal tries last year with the Giants. Patterson has made just over 88% of his field goal tries since his rookie season (2021).

Punter

A decorated punter in college, Harvin was drafted by the Steelers in the seventh round in 2021. While he showed his potential at times, Harvin's inconsistent play ultimately led to his release this past offseason.