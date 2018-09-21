Now that the Browns have won, here's the NFL team with the league's longest losing streak
This drought is a distant second to the Browns' 635 days
The Browns snapped a streak of 635 days without a win on Thursday by beating the Jets 21-17. That was, of course, the longest drought in the NFL by miles. So which team now holds the dubious honor of longest period without a victory? Well, everything is bigger in Texas ... and it's the Houston Texans! Friday marks 306 days since the last Texans win, the new longest period in the NFL.
There are factors that play into this, of course. Deshaun Watson was lost to injury last season after a scorching start, sinking the Texans, who won only one more game after Watson went down. The Texans' last win was Nov. 19, a 31-21 victory over the Cardinals. Since then, it's been eight straight losses, with the Texans opening this season with losses to the Patriots and the Titans.
There is a light at the end of the tunnel. The Texans' next game is against the 0-2 Giants, and Watson looked more comfortable in his second game back against the Titans than he did against the Patriots. Suffice it to say, it's unlikely that the Texans will have to wait another 329 days until their next victory.
The Cardinals, Seahawks, Raiders, Lions and (2017 playoff team) Bills are all in danger of picking up the mantle if the Texans do the job against the Giants on Sunday and end the drought.
