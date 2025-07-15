Tyreek Hill apparently hasn't done enough in his career to earn the ultimate respect from one of the game's all-time great receivers.

While Hill is undoubtedly one of the best receivers of his era, Randy Moss, a first-ballot Hall of Famer who is widely considered to be one of the top-three wideouts to ever play, clearly feels that the Dolphins' wideout has a ways to go before he can enter the all-time conversation.

"He's nowhere all-time," Moss recently told the South Florida Sun Sentinel. "Where is he at in today's game? Tyreek Hill is probably top five. I put him top five."

While harsh, Moss' take on Hill and where he stands among the game's all-time great receivers isn't too far off, especially when you compare Hill's career numbers to the most prolific wideouts of all-time.

Hill, 31, is currently 42nd all-time with 798 career receptions, just behind former Falcons great Roddy White and just ahead of tight end Zach Ertz. He is also 42nd all-time with 11,098 career receiving yards, just behind former Eagles standout DeSean Jackson and just ahead of former Bengals standout Chad Johnson. His 82 career touchdowns is currently tied with Anquan Boldin and Reggie Wayne for 30th all-time.

At this point, Hill's career numbers simply don't stack up with receivers like Moss or Jerry Rice, who is widely considered to be the greatest receiver of all-time. That will change, however, if Hill can put together at least three more Pro Bowl-caliber seasons before his career is over.

Hill's career is currently on the same trajectory that Antonio Brown's was when Brown was entering his age 31 season. While his single-season success was nearly unparalleled, Brown needed a few more seasons of high production to truly be considered an as all-time great. Unfortunately for Brown, that was the beginning of a fast decline that has put his future Hall of Fame hopes in jeopardy.

Hill already has the single-season success to be considered for induction someday. He actually has two more Pro Bowl nods than Moss, and his single-season high for receiving yards (1,799 back in 2023) is more than 300 more yards than Moss had during his best individual season.

What Hill does in his 30s will largely determine where he eventually stands as far as all-time great receivers are concerned. That fact may serve as extra motivation for the 2025 season, as Hill and the Dolphins look to rebound from what was a disappointing 2024 season.