If you told anyone a year ago that Tom Brady would be suiting up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, they simply wouldn't have believed you. Fast forward to today, and that's exactly what's happening -- arguably the best quarterback of all time is taking over a team that hasn't made the postseason since 2007. We know that Brady will probably make the Buccaneers better as a team, but how much better exactly? Tight end O.J. Howard claims that this unit will be able to compete with anyone this season.

"You look at us and line us up versus any offense in the league, we're right up there with the top of them," Howard said, via NFL.com. "So only time will tell how good we are. But I think when you put us on paper, we're one of the best in the league, if not the best."

With Jameis Winston, the Buccaneers actually had the best passing offense in the NFL last season. In 2019, Tampa Bay averaged 302.8 passing yards per game as Winston threw for a league-leading 5,109 yards and 33 touchdowns. It's also worth mentioning, however, that Winston led the league with 30 interceptions. Even if Brady doesn't throw for as many yards as Winston did last season, he received an upgrade in weapons. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are two of the elite wideouts in the league and Rob Gronkowski also came out of retirement to chase another Super Bowl with Brady. Still, one has to wonder if Brady possesses the arm strength needed to hit these big targets 20 or 30 yards down the field. Surprisingly, the stats seem to indicate he will be just fine in Bruce Arians' system.

According to Player Profiler, Brady attempted 60 deep balls last season, which ranked No. 15 in the league, and recorded only 27 "danger plays" (defined as any play in which the QB lacked awareness or took an unnecessary risk that could have resulted in a turnover), which ranked No. 16 in the league. He was basically dead average when it came to being aggressive passing the football last season, but was successful when he did decide to go downfield. Brady completed 41.7 percent of his passes downfield, which ranked No. 9 in the NFL.

Howard may be right. The Buccaneers have had talent on the offensive side of the ball for years now, but they finally have some consistency at the quarterback position. It might be hard to match the hype surrounding Tampa Bay this season, but you can never count out Brady.