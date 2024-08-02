When O.J. Simpson passed away on April 10, his long-time lawyer, Malcolm LaVergne, vowed that the Goldman famliy would get nothing from Simpson's estate. As it turns out though, the Goldman family will be getting something after a probate judge in Nevada agreed with a plan to auction off some of Simpson's most valuable and high-profile items.

According to the Los Angeles Times, some of the items that will be going up for auction are a Heisman Trophy along with an SUV that Simpson owned and some of his golf clubs. Simpson's driver's license will also be hitting the auction block with the proceeds from all sales being used to pay the family of Ronald Goldman.

In 1994, Simpson was charged with double-murder in the deaths of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Goldman, who was friends with Nicole. Although Simpson was acquitted of the murders in October 1995, he was later found liable for the deaths in civil court. The former Bills running back was ordered to pay $33.5 million after a judge ruled against him in wrongful death lawsuits filed by the families of the victims.

Over the years, Simpson paid almost nothing to the Goldman family, and when he died in April, he owed more than $100 million to the family due to interest that had accrued since the original judgement. According to Ronald Goldman's father, Fred, Simpson's estate owes the family a total of $117.04 million as of July 2024.

According to the Times, Goldman filed a creditor claim toward Simpson's estate in Clark County, Nevada, which is why the family will likely be getting some money from the auction.

LaVergne, who is serving as the Simpson estate attorney, had said in April that if it were up to him that the Goldman's wouldn't see a penny.

"It's my hope that the Goldmans get zero, nothing," he told the Review-Journal at the time. "Them specifically. And I will do everything in my capacity as the executor or personal representative to try and ensure that they get nothing."

LaVergne later backtracked on his comments, and now, it looks like the Goldman family will actually be getting something from the estate. LaVergne will now pick out an auction house to hold the sale, and once that choice is made, things will start moving forward.